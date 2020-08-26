e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fans to attend Brighton-Chelsea football friendly match

Fans to attend Brighton-Chelsea football friendly match

The game will take place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, with 2,500 tickets being made available for fans

football Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:26 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Fans in attendance during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium in January this year.
Fans in attendance during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium in January this year.(Getty Images)
         

Spectators will be allowed to attend a preseason match between Premier League teams Brighton and Chelsea on Saturday as part of the latest series of sporting events being used to pilot the safe return of fans in England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The game will take place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, with 2,500 tickets being made available for fans, the club said Wednesday. Other events used in the pilot include a top-division rugby game between Harlequins and Bath on September 5, the St. Leger horse race — one of the flat-racing’s so-called “classics” — at Doncaster on September 9, and a Women’s Super League football match between West Ham and Arsenal on September 12.

The British government said “capacity limits… will vary based on individual venues and events, with further pilots to be announced in due course.”

The government hopes there can be a full reopening of stadiums for fans in October. “I know fans and their teams can’t wait to be reunited in stadia across the country but it’s imperative we take a cautious and phased approach to get fans back in safely,” said Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off previously planned pilot events with some fans in attendance during the first two weeks of August amid fears over the coronavirus infection rate.

A new pilot process began in the middle of the month, with around 300 spectators attending the final two days of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

tags
top news
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In