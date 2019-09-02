FIFA Awards 2019: Lionel Messi’s gorgeous goal for Barcelona shortlisted for Puskas Award - Watch video

football

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:44 IST

FIFA announced the finalists for the Puskas Award 2019 for Best goals and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi stunning chip against Real Betis made it into the top three. The Argentinian scored a stunning chip against Betis earlier this year in March, in an away La Liga game. Despite not being in the home territory, the gorgeous piece of work was applauded by the away fans along with Barca crowd.

This is, overall, Messi’s 8th nomination for Puskas Award. Despite being nominated seven times before, the forward has not won a single award so far.

Apart from Messi, the other two goals which made it into top three were Colombia’s Juan Quintero’s sensational free-kick from 35 yards out for River Plate against Racing Club.

Daniel Zsori’s bicycle kick for Hungarian club Debrecen against Ferenecvaros rounded-up the list of contenders for the prestigious award.

The “Best” awards, including the Puskas, will be announced by FIFA on September 23, 2019, at a ceremony in Milan in Italy.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is on the shortlist to add FIFA’s best player award to his UEFA Men’s Player of the Year honour. The Dutch international denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the European title last week and the same trio are in the running for the FIFA accolade to be announced in Milan on September 23.

