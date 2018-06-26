FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Denmark highlights: Denmark, France enter Rd of 16

Already-qualified France played out an uninspiring goalless draw with Denmark in their final World Cup Group C match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Tuesday, which was enough to ensure that both teams advance to the knockout stage. It was the first goalless match of the tournament after 36 games, with France coach Didier Deschamps resting several key players including Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso and Blaise Matuidi, who are all at risk of suspension. The French rarely threatened against the equally toothless Danes, who were happy to sit back and earn the point that puts them in the next round, as thousands of fans jeered and whistled both teams. France will next face the runner-up of Group D, which includes Croatia, Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina, while Denmark will take on that group’s winner in the round of 16. . Get live updates of France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C match here. (WORLD CUP FULL COVERAGE)

21:23 hrs ST: That’s it! France, Denmark draw 0-0 and both qualify for Round of 16.

21:20 hrs IST: We are in injury time! It will most probably a 0-0 draw.

21:16 hrs IST: We only have five minutes into the game. No incisive attacks so far.

21:08 hrs IST: Will there be any goal today? It has been quite lacklustre game so far.

21:05 hrs IST: France also make another change. Mbappe come in for Dembele.

21:02 hrs IST: Cornelius is replaced by Dolberg.

20:59 hrs IST: Thomas Delaney appeals for a foul. He is clutching his left arm.

20:56 hrs IST: Antoine Griezmann has been replaced by Nabil Fekir.

20:50 hrs IST: Jens Stryer Larsen goes down on the ground holding his head after a clash with Varane. No clear chances yet in the second half so far.

20:47 hrs IST: Denmark replace Sisto with Fischer.

20:43 hrs IST: Cornelius gets yet another chance to score off a rebound from France goalkeeper Mandanda. But the French keeper is alert enough to get the ball back.

20:38 hrs IST: And in the other match, Peru has scored yet another goal. Peru captain Guerrero helps his team take 2-0 lead against Australia.

20:36 hrs IST: Hernandez concedes a free-kick to Denmark by fouling Braithwaite. And now he has been replaced by Mendy.

20:32 hrs IST: The teams are back on field for the second half.

20:19 hrs IST: It’s half-time! It’s goalless.

20:17 hrs IST: Mathias Zanka Jorgensen gets a yellow card.

20:15 hrs IST: Griezmann again blasts over the bar.

20:10 hrs IST: France on the offensive now as Antoine Griezmann finds himself in the thick of action. But his shot goes directly to Schmeichel

20:04 hrs IST: CLOSE! Dembele tries his luck with a curling kick but his shot misses the far post by a wide margin.

20:00 hrs IST: Simon Cornelius attacks down the left and targeted Eriksen. But he falls to a joint challenge byMandanda and Hernandez. No penalty for France

19:55 hrs IST: Thomas Lemar (France) wins a free kick on the left wing. But there is no danger. France get a corner though

19:48 hrs IST: Meanwhile in the other Group C match, Peru have taken 1-0 lead against Australia. Denmark will be happy with that result.

19:46 hrs IST: Corner for France but no danger for Denmark.

19:43 hrs IST: Braithwaite is creating problem for France defence. His pace has been awesome so far. Denmark will be assured of a Rd of 16 spot if they draw the match.

19:40 hrs IST: Presnel Kimpembe (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half. France attack still have a lot of work to do.

19:34 hrs IST: Denmark have set the pace to the game. Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius poked inside France box in the initial five minutes.

19:31 hrs IST: Too many square passes in the centre of the field in the first two minutes.

19:30 hrs IST: Action starts!

19:28 hrs IST: The teams are done with their national anthems!

19:25 hrs IST: Denmark: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Delaney, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Eriksen, Sisto, Cornelius, Braithwaite.

France: Mandanda, Sidibe, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas, Kante, Nzonzi, Lemar, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud.

Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil)

19:17 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of this match!

Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing.

Going into Tuesday’s tie, it will be interesting to see if France will be keen to rest some key players before the knockout stage.

Striker Antoine Griezmann, who arrived tired in Russia after a long club season with Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid, remains a potential headache for the team.

Denmark coach Age Hareide will be forced to reshuffle his attacking lineup on Tuesday with Yussuf Poulsen being suspended after he collected a second booking in as many outings against Australia, the forward picking up a harsh yellow card following a VAR-awarded penalty.

And the indifferent form of winger Pione Sisto could also force the coach to bench him for the crucial tie.