e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fulham beats Brentford to secure return to Premier League

Fulham beats Brentford to secure return to Premier League

Fulham will receive at least 135 million pounds ($176 million) over three years after securing promotion, a year after being relegated from the world’s richest football league.

football Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Fulham's Joe Bryan celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Fulham's Joe Bryan celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Fulham secured an instant return to the Premier League after one season away by beating west London rival Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final.

Joe Bryan scored twice in extra time at Wembley to give Fulham the win in what is widely called the most lucrative game in football.

Fulham will receive at least 135 million pounds ($176 million) over three years after securing promotion, a year after being relegated from the world’s richest football league.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan failed with a bid to buy Wembley a year ago, and his team had to celebrate in an empty stadium on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan broke the deadlock after catching goalkeeper David Raya by surprise with a free kick from nearly 35 yards in the 105th minute as both teams expected a cross into the box.

“The goalkeeper comes ridiculously far off his line,” Bryan said.

The left back netted again in the 117th minute after playing a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic to clinch promotion in Scott Parker’s first full season in charge of Fulham.

Brentford, which boasted a 59-goal strike force in Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, was kept in check in the most important match of the season. Henrik Dalsgaard’s header in the third minute of stoppage time was too late for Brentford, which was trying to return to the top division after a 73-year absence.

tags
top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In