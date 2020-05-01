e-paper
Haaland ends silence on PSG stars mimicking his goal celebration

In the first-leg of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, Haaland scored a brace against PSG, helping Dortmund gain a famous 2-1 victory. PSG rallied back in the second-leg and won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

football Updated: May 01, 2020 16:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring (REUTERS)
         

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland spoke regarding that night in the French capital when Paris St. Germain players, including world superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, mimicked his trademark goal celebration.

After the end of the match, PSG stars were pictured copying Haaland’s famous ‘meditation’ celebration. The 19-year-old finally spoke about the incident and stated that they helped in passing on the message that meditation is an important aspect of life.

“I think they helped me a lot to get meditation out in the world and to show the whole world that meditation is an important thing so I’m thankful that they helped me with that,” Haaland was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Norwegian Haaland caught the imagination of football fans world over following his goal-scoring exploits with RB Salzburg.

He was courted by several top European clubs before Dortmund won the right for his services in the January transfer window earlier this year.

After scoring 28 goals for Salzburg this season, Haaland netted 12 times in 11 appearances for Dortmund to get off to a flying start at the Signal Iduna Park.

“It’s been a very good start and from my debut I’ve been enjoying it a lot and smiling a lot and these kind of things and that’s what’s most important about my life, to smile a lot and these kind of things. So, yeah, that’s what I try to do the most,” he said.

