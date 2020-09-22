e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

The veteran forward doubled his tally from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half after Ismaël Bennacer was brought down on the edge of the area by Bologna defender Riccardo Orsolini.

football Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Milan
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against Bologna.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against Bologna.(AP)
         

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season.

Ibrahimović broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernández cross.

The veteran forward doubled his tally from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half after Ismaël Bennacer was brought down on the edge of the area by Bologna defender Riccardo Orsolini.

Ibrahimović, who turns 39 in less than two weeks, also had chances for a hat trick.

“If I was 20 years old, I would have scored two more goals, but luckily I’m 39,” Ibrahimović said. “I’m like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I will die young.

“But joking apart, we are doing well and we are still not at our best. It was important to start well, the aim is to do better than last year.” Bologna hit the woodwork late on through Federico Santander, and defender Mitchell Dijks was sent off following a second yellow card.

Milan was one of the in-form teams when Serie A resumed during the coronavirus pandemic and its remarkable upturn in results saw the Rossoneri win nine of their 12 matches after the restart, drawing the other three.

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Covid-19 cases fall in Delhi, Mumbai: Testing, other possible reasons
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Monsoon Session witnesses unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In