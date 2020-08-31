e-paper
Home / Football / Jamshedpur FC rope in Brazilian midfielder Alex

Jamshedpur FC rope in Brazilian midfielder Alex

Lima also known as Alex, has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the K League 2 with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V League 1.

football Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jamshedpur
Alex is a midfielder who comes at the back of a star-studded career across the world.
Alex is a midfielder who comes at the back of a star-studded career across the world.(Image Courtesy: fcjamshedpur.com)
         

Indian Super League franchise Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Monteiro de Lima as their fourth foreigner for the upcoming season.

Lima, 31, also known as Alex, has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the K League 2 (South Korea) with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V League 1 (Vietnam). The midfielder has scored 43 goals and made 23 assists in a total of 337 appearances in his career.

“Alex is a player of multiple capabilities. A team-player, aggressive, smart, quick, a powerhouse – I could go on with a hundred adjectives and yet, it would not be enough to describe him,” Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was quoted as saying in the club website.

“He is an amazing talent who can unlock the toughest of defences. I remember I signed him when I was a coach at Houston and he did his job perfectly well for the club and I hope he will do the same here. A warm welcome to Alex. Wishing him a successful time with us.”

Alex will be Jamshedpur FC’s fourth foreign recruit along with Aitor Monroy, David Grande and Nerka Valskis. The Brazilian began his career in the youth system of Gremio Mauaense in his country and in 2008, he went on to sign as a professional player for FC Wohlen in Switzerland. The big moment for Alex came in 2012 when the USA’s Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire FC signed him. He made 82 appearances for them.

In 2015, he was signed by Houston Dynamo, under the tutelage of Owen Coyle and played for the club till 2017. The team qualified for the MLS Playoffs in 2017 and subsequently progressed to the Western Conference finals. However, they missed out on the MLS Cup final with a loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

