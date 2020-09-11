e-paper
Home / Football / Lionel Messi ban over, can play against Ecuador: AFA president

Lionel Messi ban over, can play against Ecuador: AFA president

Messi was banned for one game after being sent off in the Copa America third-place playoff against Chile and for levelling accusations of “corruption” at South American soccer chiefs.

football Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Buenos Aires
Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after being shown a red card.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after being shown a red card.(Reuters)
         

Lionel Messi can play in Argentina’s opening World Cup qualifier next month because the statute of limitations has run out on the ban he was given during last year’s Copa America, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

Messi was banned for one game after being sent off in the Copa America third-place playoff against Chile and for levelling accusations of “corruption” at South American soccer chiefs.

Messi had been expected to serve the ban by missing Argentina’s qualifier against Ecuador that is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires on October 8. However, Claudio Tapia said he had consulted with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Alejandro Dominguez, who “confirmed the statute of limitations had expired and that he (Messi) is able to play,” the AFA twitter said.

The Barcelona forward was shown the red card after clashing with Gary Medel and afterwards he alleged the tournament had been fixed in favour of the hosts Brazil, who beat Argentina in a controversial semi-final on their way to claiming the title. Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986, kick off their qualifying campaign with a double header at home to Ecuador and away to Bolivia.

