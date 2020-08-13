e-paper
Man Utd target Sancho says 'happy' at Dortmund

Man Utd target Sancho says ‘happy’ at Dortmund

The 20-year-old left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland this week and on Wednesday played the first 45 minutes of Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Austrian side SCR Altach alongside Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna.

football Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (REUTERS)
         

In-demand winger Jadon Sancho says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and is enjoying helping some of the younger players develop at the Bundesliga club.

Sancho has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs including Manchester United, but Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the England international is going nowhere.

The 20-year-old left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland this week and on Wednesday played the first 45 minutes of Dortmund’s 6-0 victory over Austrian side SCR Altach alongside Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna.

“I love playing with this lot. It’s a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up,” said Sancho, who scored 17 league goals and set up another 16 last season.

“I’m really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them.

“I joined when I was 17, some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”

