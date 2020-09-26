e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United earn dramatic win at Brighton with late Fernandes penalty

Manchester United earn dramatic win at Brighton with late Fernandes penalty

Fernandes’ winner, which came after referee Chris Kavanagh had initially blown for fulltime, concluded an enthralling match which saw Brighton hit the woodwork five times and have a penalty overturned after a VAR review.

football Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Brighton, England
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scores his side’s third goal of the game from the penalty.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scores his side’s third goal of the game from the penalty.(Getty Images)
         

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 away in the Premier League on Saturday after an incredible finale in which Bruno Fernandes struck the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 100th minute of the game.

Fernandes’ winner, which came after referee Chris Kavanagh had initially blown for fulltime, concluded an enthralling match which saw Brighton hit the woodwork five times and have a penalty overturned after a VAR review, while United had a goal ruled out in each half for offside.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay gave away the decisive penalty with a handball as he tried to block a late header from United captain Harry Maguire, which led to a VAR review after Kavanagh had signalled for the game to end. Kavanagh eventually gave the penalty after consulting the pitchside VAR monitor and Fernandes lashed into the net from the spot, moments after Solly March had levelled for Brighton in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton took a deserved lead when Maupay coolly slotted in a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul by Fernandes but the visitors soon levelled with an own goal from Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

A brilliant solo strike from Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 55th minute, after Rashford and Mason Greenwood had goals ruled out for offside, and Paul Pogba was relieved to see a possible penalty for a foul on Aaron Connolly overturned by a VAR review.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy to admit his side had ridden their luck. “We got away with one. Maybe one point we deserved, we didn’t deserve more. But the character deserved more,” he told reporters. “Last season we had too many draws, so that is a big plus for us.”

Brighton coach Graham Potter could not believe his team had lost after creating so many chances and drawing level so late. “It’s a sore one, to say the least. Sometimes life isn’t fair and it feels like that at the moment,” he said.

“All the little things have gone against us but we were really good for 90 minutes and we have to take that forwards. We deserved something from the game to say the least.”

Midfielder Leandro Trossard, who hit both posts in the first half and hammered the crossbar in the second, added: “We had a lot of chances and to lose like that is the worst feeling you can get. It was one of those days, the ball didn’t want to go in.”

United’s match winner Fernandes made no apologies. “Maybe they deserved more, but the point is score goals not hit the bar. Sometimes you have to have some luck.”

tags
top news
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
KKR vs SRH live: SRH struggle to up the ante, KKR in control
KKR vs SRH live: SRH struggle to up the ante, KKR in control
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Opposition parties trying to create rift between govt, army: Imran Khan
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara, Shraddha leave NCB office after questioning
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In