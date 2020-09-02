e-paper
Home / Football / Neymar, PSG and Brazil star footballer, tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

Neymar, PSG and Brazil star footballer, tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

The 28-year-old Brazilian has Covid-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.

football Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:52 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Paris
File photo of PSG and Brazil star Neymar Jr during practice.
File photo of PSG and Brazil star Neymar Jr during practice.(Twitter/Neymar Jr)
         

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, has tested positive for coronavirus, sources told AFP on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Brazilian has Covid-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.

Neymar was part of the PSG team that lost to Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League recently. The club had earlier confirmed that three of its players had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement 

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month’s Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club start their title defence at Racing Lens on September 10.

(More to follow...)

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Metros to resume from 7 September but won't stop at overcrowded stations
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Mercedes S-Class 2021 breaks cover with 30 speakers, 12.8-inch screen
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan's phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
