Painful to see Lionel Messi’s career going on without titles with Argentina, says Martin Lasarte

A lot has been made about Lionel Messi’s failure to win a title with his national side Argentina. Messi has tried and failed in several finals to guide his country to a title in Copa America or in the World Cup. It has often been said that Messi’s name cannot be considered in the same breadth as Diego Maradona and Pele until he wins a title with his national side. Argentina recently failed to advance beyond the semi-finals in the recently-concluded Copa America, losing to Brazil 2-0.

Now, Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte has commented that it is ‘painful’ to see Argentina player Lionel Messi’s career progressing without clinching a title with the national team.

“It is painful to see Messi’s career going on without titles with Argentina,” Goal.com quoted Lasarte as saying.

Argentina faced a semi-final exit in the Copa America at the hands of Brazil, who later won the tournament.

Lasarte also said that Barcelona star should not be blamed as he is just a human.

“Often Messi has been excessively blamed but he is a human. Both in Argentina and with Barcelona, I have the feeling he is surrounded, maybe badly surrounded,” Goal.com further quoted Lasarte as saying.

Messi, on numerous occasions, is compared with former Argentina player Diego Maradona. However, Lasarte feels the comparison between both is terrible.

“The comparison with Maradona is terrible. It must be hard to be compared to him,” he said. (with agency inputs)

