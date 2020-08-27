e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19

Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19

Paul Pogba was left out of France squad due to positive Covid-19 test, says manager Didier Deschamps.

football Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:15 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Paul Pogba
File image of Paul Pogba(AP)
         

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of France squad for upcoming Nations League international fixture against Sweden this Sunday, after he was tested positive for Covid-19, manager Didier Deschamps was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” Deschamps told media in a virtual press conference. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning,” Deschamps added.

The dynamic midfielder will be replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes footballer Eduardo Camavingo.

(More details awaited)

tags
top news
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In