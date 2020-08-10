e-paper
Home / Football / Atletico Madrid confirm two COVID-19 positives before Champions League trip

Atletico Madrid confirm two COVID-19 positives before Champions League trip

Both individuals who returned positive results are self-isolating at home. The club did not reveal the identity of those who tested positive and did not confirm if a player was involved.

football Updated: Aug 10, 2020 06:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2020 General view of a match ball on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2020 General view of a match ball on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Two members of Atletico Madrid’s group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarter-finals have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Sunday. Both individuals who returned positive results are self-isolating at home. The club did not reveal the identity of those who tested positive and did not confirm if a player was involved.

“Yesterday, Saturday August 8th, all the members of the first team and of the club’s Lisbon travelling party were submitted to tests... as per UEFA’s protocol to participate in the Champions League quarter-finals,” Atletico said in a statement.

“Today, two positives appeared among the known results, which are now isolated in their respective homes and were reported immediately to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Superior Council of Sports.”

Atletico confirmed the entire squad will be tested again before the team can travel for Thursday’s quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.

