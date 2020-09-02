e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

football Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters cheer for their team as they watch at the Parc des Princes.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters cheer for their team as they watch at the Parc des Princes. (AFP)
         

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday without revealing their identities.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/results-of-screening-tests-first-team-covid-19-psg.

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month’s Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club start their title defence at Racing Lens on September 10.

tags
top news
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In