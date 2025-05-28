A peaceful sleep is the foundation of good health and well-being, and the right mattress plays a significant role in achieving it. The mattress you choose doesn't just impact your comfort but also influences your health, productivity, and quality of life. The mattress industry in India has grown dramatically over the past decade, and today, Indian consumers have a sea of options to choose from. Choosing the mattress in India can be a daunting task. After our expert testing, we have picked our mattress brand in India. Let’s take a closer look at each brand and understand why they have earned a place on our list of mattress brands in India. 10 Mattress Brands in India

Top 10 Brand Mattress Types Price Range Trial Period Warranty 1 The Sleep Company SmartGRID Mattresses, Recliners, Latex, Hybrid ₹ 15,000- ₹ 95,000 100 nights 10 years 2 Duroflex Foam, Spring, Latex ₹ 7,000- ₹ 75,000 100 nights 10 years 3 Wakefit Memory Foam, Dual Comfort ₹ 6,000- ₹ 25,000 100 nights 10 years 4 Sleepwell Foam, Spring, Coir ₹ 8,000- ₹ 60,000 30 nights 7-15 years 5 Emma Memory Foam, Hybrid ₹ 18,000- ₹ 55,000 100 nights 10 years 6 KurlOn Foam, Spring, Coir ₹ 5,000- ₹ 70,000 30 nights 5-7 years 7 Sunday Rest Latex, Memory Foam ₹ 12,000- ₹ 45,000 100 nights 10 years 8 Flo Memory Foam, Hybrid ₹ 5,000- ₹ 35,000 100 nights 10 years 9 SleepyCat Gel Memory Foam, Latex ₹ 7,000- ₹ 40,000 100 nights 10 years 10 Peps Spring, Foam ₹ 6,000- ₹ 50,000 30 nights 5-11 years

1. The Sleep Company

Brand Overview:

The Sleep Company is India’s leading comfort innovation brand, founded in 2019 with a singular mission: to revolutionise comfort through cutting-edge science and technology. As the innovators behind the Patented SmartGRID Technology, a game-changing advancement in mattress engineering, they have expanded their breakthrough technology across a diverse range of products. From India’s 1st & Only SmartGRID mattresses and pillows to ergonomic office chairs, premium bedding, and state-of-the-art recliner beds, each product is crafted to meet diverse comfort needs. The introduction of innovation and science in the comfort industry makes The Sleep Company unique and one of the mattress brands in India.

Mattress: Smart Ortho Mattress

The entire range of orthopedic mattresses is certified and approved by doctors at the All India Health Association (AIHA). The Sleep Company Smart Ortho Mattress is the orthopedic mattress for a reason: it is the solution for your constant back pain. It's a perfect medium-firm Indian mattress that delivers both firm back support and cushioning comfort. Smart Ortho Mattress is also the mattress in India for back pain that we’ve come across and easily wins the title of the most comfortable mattress around.

Why It Stands Out:

With their relentless commitment to innovation and the highest standards of quality, The Sleep Company is raising the bar on what comfort can achieve and transforming the way people live, work, and rest.

Customer Testimonial:

"I’ve tried memory foam and spring mattresses before, but SmartGRID truly changed how I sleep. No more back pain!" – Priya, Mumbai

2. Duroflex

Brand Overview:

Duroflex is one of India's most reputable and innovative mattress and sleep solutions brands, with a rich history spanning more than 60 years. The brand is committed to improving sleep quality nationwide with its renowned and research-driven, innovative mattresses. Duroflex has grown into one of the mattress brands in Indiaby fusing modern technology with tradition to improve people's sleep and general well-being.

Mattress: Duroflex Back Magic

The Duropedic series (beginning at ₹17,990 for queen size) comes equipped with Duroflex's 5-zone orthopedic support mechanism, which has been certified by the National Health Academy. The mattresses use high-density coir and foam layers scientifically engineered to offer differentiated support to five body zones, aligning the spine appropriately and distributing pressure accordingly.

Why It Stands Out:

Duroflex marries research and resilience to provide sleep health over the long term.

Customer Testimonial:

"Incredible value for money. The mattresses also feel premium and comfortable!" – Neha, Delhi.

3. Wakefit

Brand Overview:

Wakefit is a digital-first brand disrupting affordability and research-driven comfort. Founded in 2016 by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, it disrupted the Indian mattress market with its direct-to-consumer model that eliminated middlemen markups. The Bengaluru-based startup has now evolved into a complete home solutions provider while maintaining its core focus on sleep science and ergonomics.

Mattress: Orthopedic Memory Foam

Priced affordably at ₹9,493 for a queen size, this mattress features high-density foam that provides medium-firm support with excellent pressure relief. Its differential pressure technology ensures even weight distribution, while the breathable fabric cover enhances airflow for temperature regulation.

Why It Stands Out:

The direct-to-consumer model combines affordability with quality, positioning Wakefit as one of the mattress brands in India for budget-conscious consumers.

Customer Testimonial:

"Wakefit helped me sleep better without breaking the bank!" – Neha, Pune

4. Sleepwell

Brand Overview:

Over five decades of helping India sleep better, Sleepwell started the modern mattress revolution in the country. In the process they have learnt about every sleeping style and individual definitions of comfort. And developed products to match each one. Sleepwell is a market leader offering a pan-India distribution and manufacturing network, and a diverse product portfolio.

Mattress: Genteel

The Genteel range features Sleepwell's proprietary Neem Fresche technology that offers anti-microbial protection—crucial for India's diverse climate conditions. These mattresses combine pocket springs with responsive foam layers to create a balanced sleep surface with excellent motion isolation and edge support.

Why It Stands Out:

Blending innovation with accessibility, Sleepwell mattresses are widely available and known for lasting comfort.

Customer Testimonial:

"Sleepwell has been in my family for years. Their new range is even better!" – Amit J., Delhi

5. Emma

Brand Overview:

Founded in Germany in 2015, Emma Sleep entered the Indian market in 2020 and has quickly established itself as a premium player. The brand brings its European sleep science expertise and award-winning designs adapted specifically for Indian preferences and climate conditions.

Mattress: Emma Original

The Emma Original ( ₹22,999 for queen size) features three specialised foam layers: Airgocell foam for breathability, pressure-relieving memory foam, and a supportive HRX base layer. The mattress is designed to provide optimal spinal alignment regardless of sleeping position, and its moisture-wicking cover helps maintain a cool sleep environment.

Why It Stands Out:

A perfect fusion of global quality and Indian comfort needs.

Customer Testimonial:

"Amazing mattress, feels super comfortable and supported”– Sanya, Hyderabad

6. KurlOn

Brand Overview:

KurlOn is one of the most well-established and oldest and mattress brands in India, Kurl-On has been synonymous with providing long-lasting sleep solutions for people of all budget levels. This brand, which was established in Bangalore, was the first in the country to implement coir technology. Since its inception, it has maintained its position as an innovator and has continued to grow its business.

Mattress: Kurl-On Dream Sleep

The Spine Therapy series, which is priced at ₹13,599 for queen size and larger, combines KurlOn's proprietary Pocket Spring technology with high-density foam layers to create a bed surface that is used for therapeutic purposes. Additionally, the edge support prevents the bed from drooping, and the individually wrapped springs provide targeted support while minimising the amount of motion that is transferred to the next surface.

Why It Stands Out:

Kurl-On is a brand that has been trusted by generations and offers a wide variety of quality products at competitive prices.

Customer Testimonial:

"My parents used Kurl-On. I do too. It’s a heritage brand we can count on." – Megha Nair, Kochi

7. Sunday Rest

Brand Overview:

Sunday Rest, founded in 2015 by Alphonse Reddy, has established itself as the leading latex mattress manufacturer in India. Green clients who are seeking sleeping solutions that do not include any chemicals are likely to find this Bangalore-based firm appealing because of its focus on natural ingredients and environmentally friendly manufacturing.

Mattress: Sunday Ortho Latex

One of the features of the Latex Plus (queen size, ₹25,999) is that it is made entirely of natural latex and has been certified by eco-INSTITUT, which ensures that it does not contain any harmful chemicals. The mattress provides responsive support in addition to natural pinhole ventilation, which helps to streamline the movement of air throughout the mattress. A cover made of organic cotton that has been treated with aloe vera provides comfort and soothing to the skin.

Why It Stands Out:

Excellent for Indian households, as it is chemical-free and resistant to tropical climates.

Customer Testimonial:

"Five-star hotel like mattress feel!" Ritu, Chennai

8. Flo

Brand Overview:

Founded in 2018, Flo has rapidly become popular among millennials due to its streamlined product lineup and no-nonsense method of mattress shopping. Mumbai-based startup Flo stocks only two science-backed variants of mattresses, thus doing away with the analysis paralysis that usually makes mattress shopping such a chore.

Mattress: Flo Ergo Mattress

The Flo Ergo (queen size, ₹9,990) has proprietary temperature-sensitive foam that softens when body heat is applied to deliver individualised contouring. The pressure-sensitive foam layer conforms to sleeping postures, while the support polyurethane base keeps the spine aligned. Its zippered aloe vera-enriched cover is removable for washing.

Why It Stands Out:

Excellent for warm sleepers and softer contouring comfort seekers.

Customer Testimonial:

"Sleeping on Flo feels really comfortable for the body!" – Akriti, Jaipur

9. SleepyCat

Brand Overview:

SleepyCat offers high-quality mattresses-in-a-box, directly to your home. Founded in the year 2017 With a vision to give you the sleep experience, SleepyCat has streamlined and curated a line of premium sleeping products that are designed and sent to your home at factory prices. The company is designed to provide a customised shopping experience with its special concept of bringing comfort to your home in a box anywhere in India.

Mattress: Original Gel Memory Foam

The Original (from ₹8,999 for queen size) unites gel-infused memory foam with high-density support foam to offer a temperature-balanced sleep surface. The gel particles disperse heat while the memory foam reduces pressure. Its breezy inner cover, its signature design, facilitates airflow across the mattress.

Why It Stands Out:

Smooth unboxing process, good cooling and superb pressure relief in mid-range budgets.

Customer Testimonial:

"Loved their in box mattress idea, overall great experience." - Mahi, Jaipur

10. Peps

Brand Overview:

Peps has revolutionised the Indian spring mattress market. Since it was established in 2006, Peps has grown to become the most successful spring mattress manufacturer in India. It brought Restonic, a global leader in American mattress technology, to India. This collaboration resulted in a transformation of the spring mattress category in the market.

Selling Mattress: Peps Spine Guard

Peps' superior pocketed spring technology with varied zones has been included in the Spine Guard, which is priced at ₹15,850 for queen size. This system provides targeted support to specific regions of the body. The spring wrap helps to decrease motion transfer, and the Eurotop layer, which is soft, offers surface comfort without compromising support.

Why It Stands Out:

The spring design is ergonomic, and it provides greater ventilation, making it ideal for sleepers who like a more buoyant sensation.

Customer Testimonial:

"I wanted a high-end spring mattress, and Peps really delivered on that promise."– Shruti, Hyderabad.

How to Choose Right Mattress for You?

The comfort of a mattress is not the only factor to consider; it should also be suitable for your body, habits, and overall health and wellness. You should consider the following:

Sleeping Position: Medium-firm support is required for back sleepers; side sleepers might appreciate gentler contouring.

Medium-firm support is required for back sleepers; side sleepers might appreciate gentler contouring. Needs for Health: When it comes to back and joint problems, the most suitable mattresses are those that are orthopaedic or pressure-relieving.

When it comes to back and joint problems, the most suitable mattresses are those that are orthopaedic or pressure-relieving. Mattress Material: Choose the material of the mattress as per your need. While memory foam offers gentle support, latex is a breathable and environmentally friendly material, and spring offers both bounce and ventilation.

Choose the material of the mattress as per your need. While memory foam offers gentle support, latex is a breathable and environmentally friendly material, and spring offers both bounce and ventilation. Adaptability to environment: If you live in a hot environment, you should look for a material that is breathable or provides cooling gel.

If you live in a hot environment, you should look for a material that is breathable or provides cooling gel. Trial: Always pick companies that provide at-home trials and a minimum of five to ten years of warranty by selecting the brands that offer both of these features.

Final Thoughts

The Indian mattress business has undergone a tremendous transformation from being unbranded to a mature market with world-class sleeping solutions. Consumers of today are blessed with unseen levels of choice, innovation, and value at various price points.

Instead of thinking about a mattress as just furniture, consider it as an investment in your health that affects your day-to-day well-being, productivity, and overall long-term health. The typical individual spends 49-56 hours per week on their mattress—a lot longer than with any other product they use.

Keep in mind that the mattress in Indiais literally the one that meets your individual sleep requirements, tastes, and situation. By looking into the considerations discussed in our guide to purchasing and taking advantage of the trial periods provided by most high-end brands, you can make an informed investment in sleeping and, in turn, an improved quality of life.

