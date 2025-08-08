10-man Kenya hold Angola to 1-1 draw

Co-hosts Kenya came from a goal down to hold Angola to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling CHAN Group A match at the Kasarani stadium on Thursday. HT Image

Kenya had to play with 10 men for 70 minutes after Marvin Nabwire was booked for a high challenge on the Angolan midfielder Alberto Campos Miguel who was well positioned to score.

The Angolans, who lost their opener 2-0 to Morocco, were on the back foot in the first half.

Angola's Jo Paciencia struck after only seven minutes before Austine Odhiambo equalised with a penalty for his second goal of the tournament.

Angola were denied a match winner in stoppage time when Joao Manha's thunderous rebound header was disallowed for offside.

Kenya move to the top of Group A with four points and next meet the highly fancied Morocco on Sunday.

Earlier, the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Zambia 2-0 at the Nyayo National stadium to bounce back into contention after losing 1-0 to Kenya in the opening match last Sunday.

Goals from Ibrahim Matobo Mubalu and substitute Malanga Mwaku earned the two-time champions the much needed victory ahead of their next big match against Morocco on August 17.

Zambia, coached by former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant, controlled play throughout but could not create enough scoring chances.

They were not helped when defensive midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu was booked for a reckless tackle on Oscar Kabwit resulting in a dangerous free kick for the Leopards.

On resumption DRC, winners in 2009 and 2016, pressed Zambia into their own half and were gifted with the first goal after only six minutes.

Jephte Kitambala, who is set to join Tanzanian league side Azam FC next season, then picked up a loose ball before releasing it to unmarked Matobo to tap home from close range.

Zambia tried to push for an equalizer but were caught out when the Leopards added a second goal.

Malanga Horso Mwaku was on target in the 71st minute when he looped the ball over Willard Mwanza in the Zambian goal.

aik/nr