4-time PGA Tour champ Ed Fiori dies at 72

Ed Fiori, who won four titles on the PGA Tour, including the 1996 Quad Cities Classic that prevented Tiger Woods from his first victory, passed away from cancer on Sunday at 72. HT Image

A native of Lynnwood, Calif., Fiori won his first title at the 1979 Southern Open, then added victories at the 1981 Western Open and 1982 Bob Hope Desert Classic.

Fiori is best known for his triumph at the Quad Cities Classic, now known as the John Deer Classic, when he defeated a 20-year-old Woods in the final round at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill.

"You kind of root your playing partner on, he roots for you and maybe you can feed off each other and keep it going," Fiori said of how his two days went playing with Woods, who was participating in just his third event on the PGA Tour. "Playing with Tiger kind of raised my intensity a little bit. It brought my game up with it, I guess."

Woods led Fiori, who was 42 at the time, by one shot entering the final round. Woods dominated Fiori off the tee, but eventually faded, opening the door for Fiori, who shot a 67 to hold off Andrew Magee for a two-shot win. Woods, who hit quadruple-bogey on the fourth hole, shot a 72 and finished T5.

During Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour reflected on Fiori's legacy and praised his determination in his fight against cancer.

"Ed Fiori was a true gentleman in our sport, and is a player who would often be referred to as a pro's pro," PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said.

"In three of his four wins on the PGA Tour, he dueled down the stretch with future World Golf Hall of Fame members, most notably Tiger Woods in 1996. That grit and resolution in the face of immeasurable odds is incredibly admirable in every aspect of life, and I know he battled cancer with that same determination until the end.

"He will be missed by all of us at the Tour."

Field Level Media

