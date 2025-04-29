5 Scenic Hill Station Resorts of Club Mahindra for a Perfect Summer Vacation

When the summer heat gets intense, there’s nothing like escaping to the cool comfort of the hills. Club Mahindra offers a range of hill resorts nestled in some of India’s most picturesque mountain destinations. For those looking to unwind with breathtaking views, explore charming towns, or go on mountain adventures, these resorts could be an option. Club Mahindra Resorts to consider for a summer vacation with your loved ones

Here are five Club Mahindra resorts:

1. Club Mahindra Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Tucked away in the quiet hills near Shimla, Club Mahindra Shimla is surrounded by pine forests and apple orchards. This is one of the resorts in Himachal, for families and couples alike.

What to Do:

Go on scenic nature walks or forest treks

Visit the nearby Craignano Nature Park

Enjoy traditional Himachali cuisine at the resort

Tip: Wake up early for a sunrise walk—you'll get panoramic views and some quiet time before the day begins.

2. Club Mahindra Kandaghat, Shimla

Just 25 km from Shimla, Club Mahindra Kandaghat is among the resorts in Shimla for its colonial charm and lush surroundings. The resort is for those who want to experience Shimla without the crowds.

Top Experiences:

Visit Kufri for horse riding and adventure activities

Explore Shimla’s Mall Road and Viceregal Lodge

Try the resort’s adventure zone with ziplining and rope activities

Tip: Take the toy train ride from Kandaghat to Shimla—it’s a scenic journey through tunnels and hills.

3. Club Mahindra Binsar Valley, Uttarakhand

Located in the Kumaon region, Binsar Valley is an offbeat gem that offers peace and pristine beauty. The hill resort here is surrounded by dense oak and rhododendron forests, for a digital detox.

Must-Do Activities:

Visit Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy birdwatching and guided nature walks

Explore local villages and traditional Kumaoni culture

Tip: This is an ideal spot for stargazing—clear night skies and zero light pollution make it magical.

4. Club Mahindra Manali, Himachal Pradesh

If you're looking for a more lively hill station, Club Mahindra Manali combines scenic views with thrilling activities. Located in the heart of this Himalayan town, the resort is close to all major attractions.

What to Explore:

Visit Solang Valley and try paragliding or zorbing

Drive up to Rohtang Pass (open seasonally)

Unwind at the resort’s spa with a view of snow-capped peaks

Tip: Travel mid-week to avoid the tourist rush and enjoy Manali at a slower pace.

5. Club Mahindra Munnar, Kerala

For those looking to escape to the Western Ghats, Club Mahindra Munnar offers a different hill experience. Rolling tea plantations, misty mornings, and spice-scented air make it one of the most unique hill resorts in the country.

Top Experiences:

Visit the Tea Museum and local spice markets

Take a plantation walk with a naturalist

Enjoy a traditional Kerala massage at the in-house spa

Tip: Don’t miss the sunrise from Kolukkumalai—the highest tea estate in the world.

Club Mahindra Membership

With a Club Mahindra membership, you get access to over 140+ resorts across India and abroad, all with curated local experiences, warm hospitality, and family-friendly activities. Whether you're cooling off in Shimla, exploring Binsar’s forests, or sipping tea in Munnar, Club Mahindra hill resorts make summer holidays easy, relaxing, and memorable.

Summer Travel Options

This summer, skip the usual tourist traps and head to the hills. With Club Mahindra’s diverse range of resorts in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and beyond, your mountain escape is just a booking away. Beat the heat, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and enjoy nature in comfort and style.

Club Mahindra membership provides access to exclusive holiday experiences, priority bookings, and resort stays designed for every kind of traveller.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.