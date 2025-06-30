8-Acre Residential Enclave Launched Within ACE’s 100-Acre Neo-Classical Township Masterpiece

ACE Group has officially launched its newest residential project, ACE Verde, during the launch event attended by celebrities and industry stakeholders.The evening commenced with a welcome dance by the Bombfire dance group, finalists of India’s Got Talent.Guests were then treated to a series of performances by Bollywood personalities Malaika Arora and Mouni Roy, adding glamour and energy to the occasion. The event also saw the presence of notable figures including Huma Qureshi and Sonam Bajwa, along with several other dignitaries from the world of business, entertainment, and public life. Held at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida, the evening marked the unveiling of a development along the Yamuna Expressway. Bollywood personality Malaika Arora at ACE Verde's launch event.

Click here to watch the star-studded launch event.

Located along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, ACE Verde is designed to blend neo classical architecture with refined aesthetics. The project reflects ACE Group’s continued commitment to delivering thoughtfully crafted spaces that cater to the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Strategically located at walking distance from the Buddh International Circuit, in Sector 22A of the Yamuna Expressway, ACE Verde benefits from excellent connectivity. The development is just 20 minutes from the new Noida International Airport and in close proximity to landmarks such as the new Film City, Olympic City, and the Cricket Stadium

Mouni Roy adding glamour and energy to the occasion.

Residences Surrounded by Expansive Green Spaces

ACE Verde offers a range of spacious 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK apartments, designed to provide enhanced privacy, comfort, and a sense of well-being. Emphasising quality of life, the development dedicates over 80% of its area to landscaped open spaces — including walking trails, meditation zones, and tranquil gardens. ACE Verde is designed to offer a comprehensive lifestyle experience through an extensive range of premium amenities. The development features twin upscale clubhouses, a dedicated Pilates studio, a luxurious swimming pool with kids’ pool, multi-sport courts, a cricket pitch, jogging tracks, a grand banquet hall, and a fully equipped gymnasium

ACE Verde benefits from excellent regional connectivity via the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Noida – Gr. Noida Expressway and the FNG Expressway.

Left to Right: Huma Qureshi, Ajay Chaudhary, and Sonam Bajwa

Vision Behind ACE Verde

Addressing at occasion, Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of ACE, shared his vision for the project and said, “ACE Verde has been thoughtfully envisioned for individuals and families who value refined living in a serene environment, while still enjoying the conveniences of urban connectivity. From wellness-centric amenities to its contemporary design language, every aspect of the development reflects our commitment to building sustainable, future-ready communities.”

With four successful projects already launched along the Yamuna Expressway, ACE is now strengthening its footprint in the region with the launch of ACE Verde. Having already delivered over 16.5 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial projects and with another 30 million sq. ft. under development, the group remains committed to innovative design, timely execution, and creating long-term value for residents and stakeholders alike.

For more details, see: https://acegroupindia.com/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.