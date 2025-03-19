A Journey into Innovation: Winners Explore the Future of Kitchen Technology with Voltas Beko

The kitchen is no longer just a place for cooking; it is a space where technology, design, and functionality come together to create a seamless experience. Recognizing this, Voltas Beko launched the Design Your Dream Kitchen Contest, inviting home and technology enthusiasts to envision their ideal kitchen space. The winners—Prakriti, Ankit Sheth, and Smita Jain—got an exclusive chance to witness the behind-the-scenes of the Voltas Beko Factory of Happiness in Ahmedabad. Excited for the Journey – Winners of the Design Your Dream Kitchen Contest—Prakriti, Ankit Sheth, and Smita Jain—pose at the start of their exclusive tour of the Voltas Beko Factory of Happiness in Ahmedabad.

For these three individuals, the experience was more than just a tour—it was a firsthand learning opportunity to understand how modern home appliances are designed and manufactured.

Inside the Innovation Hub – The winners explore the Voltas Beko manufacturing facility, getting a firsthand look at how cutting-edge technology, automation, and precision engineering come together to create modern home appliances.

Inside the Voltas Beko Factory of Happiness

Upon their arrival in Ahmedabad, the winners were welcomed before heading to the Voltas Beko manufacturing facility. From the moment they stepped in, they saw how a combination of automation, engineering, and design shapes the appliances found in homes across India.

A safety briefing kicked off the experience before they were taken through the various stages of production. Walking through the experience zone, and factory floor, they observed how different components are built—from assembly lines to quality testing.

“The most interesting part was seeing how everything is so organized and efficient,” said Ankit Sheth, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. “I always thought of home appliances as finished products, but watching them being built from scratch made me appreciate the effort that goes into each one.”

Where Technology and Everyday Life Meet

As the winners explored the facility, they got a closer look at how Voltas Beko uses automation to improve efficiency. Robotic arms precisely assembled key components, while AI-powered quality control systems checked for accuracy at each stage.

For Prakriti, a finance professional who enjoys designing and organizing spaces, the process was just as fascinating. “I liked how they focus on making appliances more practical for everyday use. Seeing the thought process behind smart storage and space efficiency made me realize how much detail goes into designing an appliance.”

Smita Jain found the use of automation in manufacturing particularly fascinating. “It was impressive to see how every step of the process is so precise and streamlined. The level of detail in quality control—where machines catch even the smallest flaws—really stood out to me. It made me appreciate how much thought goes into ensuring that every product meets high standards before it reaches consumers.”

Learning from the Experts

Beyond just watching the process, the winners had the chance to talk to Voltas Beko’s engineers and designers, gaining insights into how home appliances are developed, tested, and refined before reaching consumers. The discussions touched on various aspects of modern manufacturing, from precision engineering to quality control.

For Ankit one of the biggest takeaways was seeing the 70% women workforce actively engaged in different parts of the manufacturing process. “It was amazing to see so many women leading the way in an industry that’s often seen as male-dominated. Whether on the assembly lines, in quality control, or working with advanced tech, their role in shaping the future of home appliances was truly inspiring.”

A Lasting Impression at the Factory of Happiness

“This experience gave me a whole new perspective,” shared Prakriti. “It’s one thing to imagine a dream kitchen, but seeing the effort, precision, and innovation behind each appliance made me appreciate the process even more.”

Standing in front of the Factory of Happiness, the winners took a moment to absorb what they had seen—a space where technology meets creativity, where products are built with care, and where people, especially women, are shaping the future of Indian manufacturing. With a newfound appreciation for the journey from concept to creation, they left inspired, carrying with them not just memories, but a deeper understanding of the evolving world of home technology and how Voltas Beko is leading this evolution with utmost excellence. As the day drew to a close, a group photo was taken at the Voltas Beko factory, capturing the moment of happiness before the winners embarked on their journey home.

