Aaron Civale gets what he wanted and remains a starter with quick trade to Chicago White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Civale joined the White Sox on Saturday, giving the right-hander a day to get to know his new Chicago teammates before starting for them after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers. HT Image

That's more time than he had last July when he got traded from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee. His first day in the Brewers clubhouse was the same day that he made his first start for them.

“Yeah, there’s that experience. Last year, I met the team the day I pitched, so just have to rely on that experience and then go in there and do what I do best, and it’s going to be an adjustment period,” Civale said. “Naturally, I’ve learned that firsthand, and I’ve seen it, so just have to do everything I can to adjust as quick as possible. And from what I’ve heard and seen so far, there’s a lot of good people here.”

Civale was traded in the middle of the season for the third year in a row. He had gone to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay, which had acquired him from Cleveland in July 2023.

The latest trade came Friday, a day after the Brewers announced on his 30th birthday that they were removing him from their rotation. The pitcher then said he wanted to remain a starter, even if it meant leaving Milwaukee, and that happened quickly.

Milwaukee sent Civale, who is eligible for free agency after this season, to the White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn and $807,000 in cash.

Civale said he had no issues with anybody in the Brewers clubhouse, or the coaches there. He just wanted to remain a starter, like he has been for all 122 regular-season games over seven years in the big leagues — and all of his 86 minor-league appearances. His 123rd MLB game will be a start for the White Sox in their series finale at Texas on Sunday.

“Just a situation like I said, I feel like I have a lot left to give to this game as a starting pitcher, and I think that’s how I prepare for the game.” he said. “That’s how I prepare in the offseason, both physically and mentally. And hopefully I can continue to do that and give to this organization how I’ve always have.”

Civale is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA this season, when he is making $8 million. He has allowed seven runs over 19 innings in four starts since returning from the injured list May 22 after dealing with a strained left hamstring. He is 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in his big league career, and went 7-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 19 starts for the Brewers.

After finding out Friday morning that he had been traded again, Civale packed up his whole house in the Milwaukee area with his wife before getting on a flight to join his new team in Texas.

“It’s definitely a younger team on the rise,” he said. “Played against this team many times with my time in Cleveland. So exciting to have the opportunity to be here and see what I can do, and see how I can help.”

___

