Abbott Collaborates with Neurologists on the 'Chakkar Ko Check Kar' (CKCK) Initiative to Spread Awareness on Vertigo

Vertigo is a balance disorder characterized by a spinning sensation. Recent data indicates that close to 70 million people in India experience symptoms related to vertigo. This prevalence underscores the need for increased awareness and education to ensure timely diagnosis and effective management. Abbott aims to spread awareness about Vertigo with its 'ChakkarKoCheckKar' initiative

About the CKCK Campaign

The ‘ChakkarKoCheckKar’ initiative by Abbott, a global healthcare company, highlights an often-overlooked balance disorder, vertigo. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and improving treatment outcomes for vertigo patients.

The Need for the In-Clinic Campaign

Many individuals dismiss vertigo symptoms as minor or temporary, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment. The CKCK in-clinic campaign bridges this gap by empowering doctors with tools to initiate conversations with patients, conduct quick assessments, and highlight the importance of seeking timely medical attention. This approach ensures that vertigo is not just managed symptomatically but addressed comprehensively.

Campaign Message and Impact

Abbott Collaborated with top Neurologists Across India on the 'Chakkar Ko Check Kar' (CKCK) Initiative to Spread Awareness on Vertigo. The core message of CKCK is simple yet powerful: “Don’t Ignore the Dizziness—Chakkar Ko Check Kar!” This message resonates with both patients, emphasizing the importance of early detection. The campaign has already made a significant impact, with thousands of patients being screened, educated, and guided towards proper vertigo management.

Doctors participating in the initiative have helped bring seriousness and authenticity to the campaign

Hear from the Experts

Click the link below to listen to a leading neurologist discussing the symptoms of vertigo and the importance of getting them checked promptly.

https://chakkar-ko-check-kar.web.app/landingpage

Through the CKCK initiative, Abbott and India’s neurology community are making strides in transforming vertigo care—ensuring that no case of dizziness goes unchecked.

