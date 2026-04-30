Adobe launches agentic AI era with CX Enterprise at Summit 2026

At Adobe Summit 2026, Adobe introduced CX Enterprise, an agentic AI platform aimed at automating the entire customer journey—from acquisition and engagement to conversion and retention. The launch signals a shift from generative AI tools to AI systems that can execute tasks independently, helping enterprises move towards what Adobe calls a ‘modern marketing factory’ where content creation and customer experiences are managed with precision and oversight. Shantanu Narayen and Jensen Huang in a fireside chat at Adobe Summit 2026. (Adobe)

CX Enterprise combines AI agents, reusable agent skills, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations to plug into enterprise workflows. The system is powered by two core engines—Adobe Brand Intelligence, which ensures AI outputs stay consistent with brand guidelines, and Adobe Engagement Intelligence, which focuses on optimising customer lifetime value.

Click to watch the video of the summit here.

The Adobe-NVIDIA partnership To support these agentic workflows, Adobe announced an expanded partnership with NVIDIA focused on solving complex marketing challenges. A central part of this collaboration is a cloud-native 3D Digital Twin solution for marketing. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries allow brands to create virtual replicas of products that serve as a digital identity, ensuring brand consistency before generative AI is used for creative variations.

Additionally, Adobe Firefly Foundry will make use of NVIDIA’s computing and NeMo libraries. This integration allows enterprises to tune Firefly models with their proprietary assets, ensuring the resulting AI content is tailored to the brand’s specific visual identity.

What executives said In a fireside chat, Adobe Chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company’s agentic AI strategy is about shifting AI from a know-it-all assistant to a system that can reliably do work across marketing and creative workflows. By embedding agents across Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud, he said Adobe wants AI to handle everything from assembling campaigns and personalising journeys to testing variations and feeding performance data back into the system.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted a broader shift in AI’s role: instead of just generating content, AI is now producing work, allowing professionals to focus more on strategy and customer engagement. He framed this as a turning point for enterprise software, arguing that agentic AI is finally valuable because it produces work that organisations would otherwise have to pay humans to complete. He added that as tools learn to understand intent and carry out multi-step tasks, professionals can spend more time on strategy, storytelling, and customer relationships, while AI runs execution in the background.