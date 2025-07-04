Agustín Ramírez's two-run homer leads Marlins past Twins 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez hit a two-run home run, Xavier Edwards singled twice and the Miami Marlins won their fourth straight series with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. HT Image

Eury Pérez (1-2) struck out a season-high seven and walked one in six innings of one-hit ball for his first win since June 25, 2023, against Pittsburgh. Cade Gibson relieved Pérez in the seventh after 80 pitches.

The Marlins (39-46) have won 10 of their past 12 — including an eight-game winning streak — and have the same record as the Atlanta Braves for third in the NL East.

The Twins went 2-4 in their six-game road trip, also losing a series at Detroit.

Ramírez connected on a 1-2 fastball from Twins starter David Festa (2-3) and launched it 425 feet to left-center during a three-run first.

Festa allowed five hits and four runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Edwards hit leadoff singles in the first and third and stole his team-leading 15th base. Kyle Stowers went 0-for-3, ending his nine-game hitting streak. Ronny Henriquez earned his fifth save.

Matt Wallner ended the shutout with a solo shot off Gibson in the seventh.

Wallner's two-out homer against Gibson made it 4-1 in the seventh. Anthony Bender then gave up consecutive singles before getting pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers to ground out to end the inning.

Ramírez leads all rookies in the majors with 13 home runs, and the homer extended his lead among rookies in extra-base hits to 29 (15 doubles, one triple, and 13 home runs).

Both teams start home series on Friday. RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 6.98) starts Miami's series opener against Milwaukee. RHP Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.70) is on the mound for Minnesota against Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb