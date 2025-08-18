Alec Bohm homers in his return as the Phillies defeat the Nationals, 11-9

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run in his return from the injured list, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 11-9 on Sunday to earn a four-game series split. HT Image

Right-hander Aaron Nola also returned from the injured list to give up six runs in 2 1/3 innings for the Phillies in his first big league appearance since May 14. NL East-leading Philadelphia had dropped four of its last five games.

Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning for last-place Washington, which fell to 18-36 in day games.

Bohm had two hits in his first game since July 18, including a fourth-inning single that chased reliever PJ Poulin (0-1). Castellanos doubled off Orlando Ribalta, and Weston Wilson followed with a two-run single to make it 8-6.

Tanner Banks (5-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Jhoan Duran, pitching for the first time since taking a line drive off his ankle Friday, got the last two outs for his 21st save and fifth with the Phillies.

Philadelphia scored an unearned run in the first and then capitalized when José Tena’s relay for a potential inning-ending double play in the second sailed out of play. The Phillies collected three consecutive singles before Bohm blasted Washington starter Mitchell Parker’s last pitch into the visitors' bullpen in left.

Parker allowed six runs — five earned — in 1 2/3 innings.

Nola retired seven of the first eight batters he faced before the next seven reached safely. His outing ended on Tena’s double to tie it.

Duran struck out pinch hitter James Wood on a 101 mph fastball with one on to end the game.

Since going 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA in his first five starts, Parker is 4-12 with a 7.30 ERA in his last 20 outings.

Philadelphia has not announced its pitching plans for Monday’s series opener at home against Seattle. Washington continues its homestand Tuesday when RHP Jake Irvin (8-7, 5.14 ERA) faces the New York Mets.

