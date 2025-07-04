Al-Hilal eye more glory against Fluminense at Club World Cup

Having pulled off the biggest upset of the Club World Cup so far, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal have their eyes on a spot in the semi-finals when they take on Brazil's Fluminense in Orlando on Friday. HT Image

The Saudi Pro League club produced a stunning performance to beat Premier League giants Manchester City 4-3 in extra-time in the round of 16.

While there was no shortage of heart and effort in Al-Hilal's display against Pep Guardiola's side, it was allied with an impressive tactical discipline, shape and technical quality.

And although they will be remembered for putting Middle Eastern club football on the map with that win, the victory came with a strong international influence.

Italian Simone Inzaghi took charge of the team just before the start of the tournament and is able to call on experienced talent such as Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

It is the latter, who played for Inzaghi at Lazio in Serie A, who proved to be the most influential against City and earned the label "fantastic" from Guardiola.

A tall, strong, physical presence in midfield, Milinkovic-Savic is a key element of Al-Hilal's counter-attacking style which proved to be so effective against City.

Inzaghi is glad to have a core of players that he can communicate with him and who give his team the necessary nous and experience for these tough tests.

"I didn't need to get to know Sergej. He is an extraordinary player who combines quality and quantity," Inzaghi said after Saturday's win.

"He ran a lot, just like all the other players. He, like Koulibaly and Joao Cancelo, speak Italian, so they also help my staff and me," he said.

"It's definitely great to receive these compliments from a manager like Guardiola," Milinkovic-Savic told FIFA.com.

"We showed what level we're on. I'm feeling great here, we're training well and physically I'm feeling good. Inzaghi has now arrived, who I know really well, so now we need to believe until the end.

"What we did is inexplicable. We played against one of the best teams in the world and this motivates us more for the next games. It's a historic accomplishment for us, the club and the whole country. We believed for every single second and we've done it."

Full-back Renan Lodi, winger Malcom and striker Marcos Leonardo, who scored twice against City, provide some Brazilian influence which could come in very useful at Camping World Stadium on Friday.

Fluminense also overcame the odds to reach the last eight, beating UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0.

Having gone unbeaten in the group stage including a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Brazilians with 40-year-old Thiago Silva at the back have shown strong defensive resiliance.

While the two teams meet for the first time in a competitive game, several Brazilians have played for the Saudi club, none better known than 1970 World Cup winner Rivellino who won the domestic league with Al-Hilal after joining them from Fluminense.

