Allisha Gray's hot shooting powers Dream past Mystics

Allisha Gray's career-high 32 points and 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range powered a flurry of long-range offense as the Atlanta Dream cruised past the host Washington Mystics, 89-56, Sunday in Commissioner's Cup action.

Atlanta (8-3) shot a torrid 18-of-42 from beyond the arc, with Gray, Rhyne Howard and Te-Hina Paopao combining to knock down 14. Howard went 4-of-11 from 3-point point distance en route to 14 points, while Paopao notched 16 points off the bench.

The Dream thrived with unselfish basketball, sharing scoring opportunities to the tune of 24 assists on 31 of their made field goals. Paopao and Naz Hillman led the way with five assists each, while Hillman added 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in reserve duty.

The triple was the story of the afternoon for Atlanta, however. The Dream set the tone in the second quarter, knocking down eight from long range in the period.

Atlanta's big period built off of a red-hot start for Gray, who knocked down 3-of-4 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Atlanta deluge in the second period fueled the Dream to a 29-21 advantage in the quarter, giving Atlanta an 11-point lead at halftime that only continued to grow throughout the second half.

The Dream held Washington (4-7) to just 18-of-61 shooting from the floor overall, including 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.

Jade Melbourne was responsible for two of the Mystics' three made 3-pointers. She scored eight points off the bench.

Sonia Citron was Washington's only double-figure-point scorer with 10 points. Shakira Austin added nine off the bench, while Brittney Sykes -- who came in averaging more than 20 points per game -- was held to just nine on 2-of-10 shooting.

Atlanta, meanwhile, shot 31-of-70 from the floor, led by Gray's 10-of-14. Hillman went 4-of-7 to help the Dream to their third straight win and a measure of revenge for Atlanta's season-opening loss to Washington.

