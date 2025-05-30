Amazon Fashion is back with its much-awaited 16th edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale (WRS) from May 30th to June 4th. The shopping event offers customers the ultimate fashion destination to upgrade their style game just in time for the summer holidays. Whether you are planning a beach getaway, mountain retreat, or city escape, Amazon Fashion ensures you’re holiday-ready from head to toe with a wide selection of must-have looks. Amazon Fashion Announces 16th Edition of Wardrobe Refresh Sale from May 30 - June 4

This edition of WRS features Amazon Fashion's most expansive brand portfolio of 4 lakh+ styles with up to 50-80% off on 1500+ top brands, all under one roof. Customers can explore the latest trends, new launches, and timeless classics with the trust, convenience, and delivery speed that only Amazon offers.

Shoppers can discover exciting new additions and fresh launches from brands like CaratLane, GAP, Wildcraft, and more. Fashion-forward Gen Z buyers can explore SERVE – Amazon’s revamped destination tailored to their style – while The Premium Edit offers a handpicked selection for those who love elevated fashion. With top-tier names such as GUESS, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, and more now available at incredible value, it’s never been easier to bring home luxury styles without stretching your budget.

Nikhil Sinha - Director, Amazon Fashion India

“At Amazon Fashion, we bring you an extensive collection of brands, trending styles, and exciting new launches - all at great value with Amazon’s trust and convenience. With the 16th edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, customers can explore a wide range of trendy apparel, premium watches, chic handbags, edgy sneakers, and much more. Our curated selections cater to every fashion enthusiast across the country, making it easy to complete their look with Amazon Fashion’s wide offerings,” said Nikhil Sinha - Director, Amazon Fashion India.

New Launches to Bookmark at Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Looking to refresh your wardrobe with the latest in fashion and accessories? These newly launched pieces on Amazon Fashion are perfect additions - designed to blend style, versatility, and seasonal charm.

Add a touch of elegance to your everyday look with CaratLane’s new 9 KT yellow gold ring, featuring a delicate pear-cut gemstone. Its minimalist yet sophisticated design pairs effortlessly with both Indian and Western outfits, making it a timeless addition to your jewellery box.

A summer must-have, this new crepe dress from GAP offers comfort and effortless style. With its flattering fit and flare silhouette and breathable fabric, it’s perfect for beach vacations or city strolls. Dress it down with sneakers or glam it up with heels and accessories.

Wardrobe Refresh Sale’s Must-Have Picks for Women

Whether you are planning a beach getaway, brunch with friends, or simply refreshing your everyday wardrobe, these handpicked Amazon Fashion finds for women offer the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility.

This sleek crossbody bag from Miraggio is compact yet roomy and perfect for the woman on the move. Its minimal design and structured finish enables it to pair beautifully with both casual and formal outfits. Carry it from daytime errands to evening plans without looking out of place.

Add a pop of colour to your holiday wardrobe with this playful playsuit from The Souled Store. Its vibrant pattern and breezy silhouette make it ideal for tropical escapes. Also, the relaxed fit ensures all-day comfort. Style it with sandals and hoop earrings for an easy and sun-kissed look.

Step up your shoe game with these chic block heels from Theater that feature retro-inspired styling with a modern twist. The Kelly sandals offer both bold design and wearable comfort and are ideal for pairing with everything from denim to dresses.

No vacation look is complete without a great pair of sunnies. These UV-protected sunglasses by GUESS combine functionality with high-fashion appeal. Their flattering frame and premium lens quality make them a stylish must-have for sunny days.

Timeless meets trendy in this polished stainless steel watch by Armani Exchange. It is not only water-resistant but also designed with a clean, minimalist face. It serves as the perfect everyday timepiece that complements both office wear and off-duty looks.

Armani Exchange Lola Stainless Steel Watch

Wardrobe Refresh Sale’s Top Travel and Lifestyle Picks for Men

From last-minute getaways to well-planned holidays, these fashion and lifestyle essentials for men from Amazon Fashion are designed to keep you looking sharp and feeling comfortable - wherever your travels take you.

A wardrobe classic that transitions effortlessly from airport lounges to beachside cafes. This slim-fit shirt from Levi's is made with high-quality breathable cotton. Moreover, it offers a clean, polished look that works equally well for meetings or me-time on vacation.

This Seiko timepiece features a distinctive green dial and self-winding movement that make it perfect for the modern adventurer. This timeless accessory is built with durability and style in mind and adds instant edge to any outfit.

These lace-up sneakers from Puma offer the perfect blend of performance and style. They are perfect for strolling city streets as well as for exploring new trails. Being lightweight, breathable, and fashion-forward, they’re ideal for on-the-go comfort.

Pack smart and travel light with this sleek spinner luggage from American Tourister. It is durable yet lightweight and comes with smooth wheels for effortless mobility. This makes it ideal for the demands of spontaneous trips and long-haul journeys.

These Oakley sunglasses offer maximum UV protection and sharp visual clarity. This makes them perfect for men who live life outdoors. Their sporty design and polarised lenses make them suitable for everything from road trips to water sports.

Offers and Features to Look Out For at Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Amazon Fashion’s 16th edition of the Wardrobe Refresh Sale is packed with unbeatable deals and smart features designed to make your shopping experience more rewarding and seamless than ever. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Same-Day Delivery on 4 Lakh+ Styles : Get your fashion fix delivered faster with same-day delivery available on a wide range of trending styles - just in time for that spontaneous plan or last-minute event.

: Get your fashion fix delivered faster with same-day delivery available on a wide range of trending styles - just in time for that spontaneous plan or last-minute event. Buy More, Save More Deals : Refresh your wardrobe in one go and enjoy greater savings as you add more to your cart. The more you shop, the more you save.

: Refresh your wardrobe in one go and enjoy greater savings as you add more to your cart. The more you shop, the more you save. Limited-time 8 PM Offers : Don’t miss out on exclusive evening deals - every day at 8 PM! These time-sensitive steals feature special discounts across categories.

: Don’t miss out on exclusive evening deals - every day at 8 PM! These time-sensitive steals feature special discounts across categories. Extra 10% Cashback on Prepaid Orders : Pay online and get rewarded—earn additional cashback on prepaid purchases, making those fashion finds even more satisfying.

: Pay online and get rewarded—earn additional cashback on prepaid purchases, making those fashion finds even more satisfying. ICICI Bank Card Benefits : Enjoy an extra 10% instant discount when you shop using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards during the sale.

: Enjoy an extra 10% instant discount when you shop using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards during the sale. Amazon’s ‘Wear It With’ Feature: Build your complete look in a few clicks. With the ‘Wear It With’ feature, Amazon Fashion helps you find perfectly coordinated pieces that match your chosen style - from head to toe.

The 16th edition of Amazon Fashion’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale arrives at the perfect time to give your wardrobe the upgrade it deserves. Whether you’re eyeing bold vacation looks, stylish everyday wear, premium accessories, or practical travel essentials, this sale has something for everyone.

Backed by trusted delivery, exciting new launches, and irresistible offers, Amazon Fashion ensures a seamless shopping experience that helps you stay stylish no matter the occasion. So, don’t miss out - shop at the Wardrobe Refresh Sale from May 30 to June 4 and redefine your summer style.

