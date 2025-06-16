Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Angel Reese has triple double, Van Lith scores career-high 16 points and Sky defeat Sun 78-66

AP |
Jun 16, 2025 01:07 AM IST

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Angel Reese had her first triple double, Hailey Van Lith led a dominant performance by the Chicago bench with a career-high 16 points and the Sky pulled away from the Connecticut Sun for a 78-66 win on Sunday.

Reese, 23, is the second-youngest WNBA player with a triple double. Only Caitlin Clark had a triple double at a younger age and she had two while she was 22.

Fueled by Reese's 11 assists — more than double her previous career high — Chicago put five players in double figures. The Sky bench outscored the Sun reserves 36-2 in the Commissioner's Cup game.

Reese also had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago . Kia Nurse had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three 3s, and Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins both had 10 points. Reserve Rachel Banham made her 300th career 3-pointer.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points with five 3s for the Sun . Tina Charles added 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 12.

Both teams shot 40% and made six 3-ointers in the first half but the Sky were perfect on eight free throws to take a 38-36 lead. Mabrey was the only player in double figures with 16.

Mabrey's 3 and two free throws by Charles gave Connecticut a 47-44 lead early in the second half but Michaela Onyenwere and Reese converted three-point plays to make it 51-48. The Sky led 59-54 entering the fourth quarter.

Chicago is home against Washington and Connecticut goes to Indiana on Tuesday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

