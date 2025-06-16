Angel Reese's triple-double carries Sky past Sun

Angel Reese delivered her first WNBA triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Chicago Sky to a 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun in a Commissioner's Cup game. HT Image

Reese's triple-double was the second in the WNBA this season, along with the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. It was the first triple-double from a Sky player since Courtney Williams in 2023.

Reese and rookie guard Hailey Van Lith handled ball distribution in the absence of injured veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. The win for Chicago was the team's first since Vandersloot's season-ending knee injury on June 7 against Indiana.

Van Lith dropped 16 points off the bench for Chicago , marking a new season best on 6-for-8 shooting, with 11 of her points coming after halftime.

Sky guard Kia Nurse added 11 points, including 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range. Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins each tallied 10 points. Chicago is now 1-3 in Commissioner's Cup play.

The Sky trailed 8-0 in the game's opening minutes but rallied to claim a 38-36 halftime edge. An 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter pushed the edge to 67-56 on a Van Lith jumper with 7:52 to play and Connecticut never pulled closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The Sky made 17 of 18 free-throw tries to aid the victory and had a 44-36 rebounding edge.

Connecticut got an impressive performance from guard Marina Mabrey, who was traded from the Sky in 2024. Mabrey drained a season-best five 3-pointers on 12 attempts en route to 22 points, but also had six turnovers.

Veteran Sun center Tina Charles tallied 19 points and six rebounds, but Connecticut's other players struggled to contribute.

Connecticut shot 39.1 percent for the game and was 5-for-16 in the fourth quarter. The Sun fell to 1-3 in Commissioner's Cup play.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.