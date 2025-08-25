Angels RHP Jose Soriano back with club, will start Monday

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated right-hander Jose Soriano prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs. HT Image

Soriano is slated to start Monday's road game against the Texas Rangers.

Soriano was initially placed on the paternity list Wednesday and allowed to miss up to three games. But he traveled to the Dominican Republic for the birth of his child and needed more time to get back so the Angels moved him to the restricted list on Saturday.

Soriano, 26, is 8-9 with a 4.00 ERA in 26 starts this season, his third in the majors. He has set career highs for victories, innings pitched (148 2/3) and strikeouts (130).

Los Angeles also recalled Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed fellow right-handers Carson Fulmer (elbow) and Victor Mederos (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list.

Silseth, 25, was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts for the Angels in 2024. He is 5-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 25 appearances (17 starts) in parts of three seasons.

Fulmer and Mederos both sustained their injuries during Saturday night's 12-1 loss to the Cubs. Fulmer exited in the seventh inning against Chicago, while Mederos complained of fatigue in the shoulder while giving up six runs in four innings and taking the loss. Mederos, who started the game on Saturday, is slated to undergo an MRI exam.

Fulmer, 31, has a 5.83 ERA in 13 appearances for the Angels this season, his third with the franchise. He is 7-15 with a 5.44 ERA in 127 appearances (24 starts) in nine seasons with five teams.

Mederos, 24, is 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA in five games (three starts) for Los Angeles this season. Overall, he is 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA in 12 appearances (three starts) in parts of three campaigns with the Angels.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel departed in the sixth inning Saturday with a left wrist injury. He was not in Sunday's starting lineup.

Schanuel, 23, is batting .266 with 10 homers and 49 RBI in 125 games. He has a .260 career average with 24 homers and 109 RBIs in 301 games in parts of three seasons.

--Field Level Media