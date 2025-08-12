AP to unveil college football’s all-time All-America team for 100th anniversary

To mark the 100th anniversary of The Associated Press’ annual All-America college football team, AP will unveil an all-time team comprised of the top players from the past century. HT Image

The all-time team will be released Aug. 14 at noon Eastern, ahead of this year’s preseason All-America team announcement on Aug. 18 and shortly after the release of the preseason AP Top 25 poll on Aug. 11. The all-time All-America team will be selected by AP college football reporters.

The first AP All-America team was named after the 1925 season, a decade before the first Heisman Trophy. We will provide content surrounding that history as well as ways for newsrooms across the country to localize the package. Please see the full advisory here.

FBC--AP ALL-TIME ALL-AMERICA TEAM — To mark the 100th anniversary of the Associated Press All-America teams, AP sports writers pick an all-time lineup of great players from the past century. By Eric Olson. 500 words, historical photos, video. Noon Eastern release Aug. 14.

With:

Glances highlighting trends and features of the all-time list.

FBC--AP ALL-TIME ALL AMERICA-HISTORY – The glut of All-America teams has been around almost as long as college football, dating back to the late 1800s. Picking the best players from coast to coast is always controversial – just like ranking their teams – but it has become part of the bedrock of college athletics, a key point in the never-ending arguments over who’s the best. By Eric Olson. 700 words, historical photos, video. Noon Eastern release Aug. 14.

FBC--AP ALL-TIME ALL AMERICA-THE IMPACT -- Ndamukong Suh, the only Associated Press college football player of the year to exclusively play defense, said it’s an honor to be among the all-time greats whose legacy includes being an AP All-America honoree. “The Associated Press saw something special in me that the Heisman didn’t,” said Suh, who finished fourth in voting back in 2009. He and others have fond memories of being among the elite players to land on the AP list over the past 100 years. By Larry Lage 700 words, video, photos. Noon Eastern release Aug. 14. With quote box.

If you have questions about the all-time All-America team or the Top 25, please contact Dave Zelio (dzelio@ap.org) or Barry Bedlan (bbedlan@ap.org).