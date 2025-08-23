As Union seek rebound vs. Fire, they should be encouraged by history

Considering how dominant the Philadelphia Union have been at home, especially versus Chicago over the years, they appear in good shape to rebound from a rare MLS defeat. HT Image

Unbeaten in 12 consecutive home matches, the Union can sweep this season series by halting the Fire's five-match unbeaten run Saturday night in Chester. Pa.

One point behind Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia (15-6-6, 51 points) had its most recent 3-0-2 run end with last weekend's 1-0 loss at New York Red Bulls. Though the Union have not allowed more than one goal in 12 straight MLS matches, this setback could be a learning experience.

"We are where we are, deservedly so," Philadelphia coach Bradley Carnell said. "It's a challenge for our group. ... We grow every single day, even when they don't go our way."

Things have gone Philadelphia's way at home, where it's 8-0-4 since the only loss there - 3-1 to Nashville SC on March 16. Chicago (11-9-6, 39 points), meanwhile, is 0-7-4 at Philadelphia since its most recent victory, 2-1 on August 3, 2013.

The Fire, however, did play to a 2-2 draw there last season. Brian Gutierrez had a goal with an assist in that contest, and scored the tiebreaker in the 87th minute of last weekend's 3-2 home win over St. Louis City.

The result kept Chicago in playoff position in the East.

"This was an important victory for the club, as our objective is to make the playoffs," Gutierrez told the Fire's official website.

Gutierrez has that goal along two assists in the last two matches. Teammates Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel, who have combined for 26 goals this season, also scored against St. Louis.

Bruno Damiani converted via a 10th-minute penalty kick during Philadelphia's 1-0 win at Chicago on June 25. Meanwhile, teammate Tai Baribo has recorded just two of his team-leading 15 goals in his last nine matches.

It's uncertain if star Union goalkeeper Andre Blake will be available after he suffered a leg injury against Red Bulls.

New Fire defender Joel Waterman, acquired from Montreal after Carlos Teran was sold to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense, could feature Saturday.

--Field Level Media