Astros place All-Star 3B Isaac Paredes on 10-day IL

The Houston Astros placed All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain prior to Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. HT Image

Paredes, 26, hit a line drive off the left field wall and began limping on his way to first base in the third inning of Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He left the game with hamstring discomfort.

"I just feel like it pulled as I started running and I couldn't run anymore," Paredes told reporters, according to the Houston Chronicle's.

Houston acquired Paredes from the Chicago Cubs in the blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade in December. Paredes is batting .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, and made his second All-Star game this season.

The Astros also optioned catcher Cesar Salazar to Triple-A Sugar Land. The 29-year-old hit .143 (1-for-7) in eight games with Houston.

To replace Paredes and Salazar on the active roster, Houston recalled infielder Shay Whitcomb and selected infielder Jon Singleton from Sugar Land.

Whitcomb is slashing .275/.359/.554 with 19 homers and 43 RBIs in 65 games at Triple-A this season. He was 1-for-19 in 12 games with the Astros earlier this season.

Singleton, 33, signed with the Astros on June 24 after the New York Mets released him eight days prior. He has posted an .887 OPS in 18 games with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Houston also transferred second baseman Brendan Rodgers (left oblique strain) to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Singleton.

--Field Level Media