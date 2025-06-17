Astros shuffle rotation, ride momentum into series opener vs. A's

The Houston Astros are a season-best 11 games over .500 after stringing together five straight victories but an unexpected rotation shakeup on Monday presents a new challenge. HT Image

Right-hander Lance McCullers (1-2, 4.91 ERA) was placed on the injury list with a sprained right foot, sparing the Athletics another outing against the right-hander, who fanned 12 A's in his May 28 start.

Houston hopes the momentum built with consecutive walk-off wins carries over when it opens a four-game series against the Athletics on Monday night at West Sacramento, Calif.

The Astros swept a three-game set against the visiting Minnesota Twins in style, winning 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a run in the ninth and 2-1 on Sunday after Mauricio Dubon hit a walk-off single to the left-field wall in the 10th inning.

"These guys don't quit," Houston manager Joe Espada said. "They fight until the end. I'm not surprised by their fight, but when you see it and you feel the energy in that dugout, it's incredible."

The Astros have outscored opponents 29-11 during the five-game winning streak and have opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

Houston has been hot with 15 wins in its last 20 games. That success helps in late-game situations, according to Dubon.

"That's the mentality we have here now, and it's a great group of guys," Dubon said. "If the other guy doesn't do it, the guy behind him is going to do it. The guy that comes in late, he's going to do it. We try to pass the baton a little bit."

The Athletics are in last place in the AL West, 13 games behind the Astros.

But the Athletics are coming off a three-game road sweep of the Kansas City Royals after losing 24 of their previous 28 games. The A's allowed just six runs in the series.

"I think we're playing better baseball," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "The bullpen now is starting to gain some confidence. They are starting to settle in."

Rookie Nick Kurtz hit a tie-breaking homer in the ninth inning of Sunday's game as the Athletics prevailed 3-2.

Kurtz was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft and returned early last week from the injured list due to a left hip flexor strain.

Kurtz was just 2-for-17 with six strikeouts in his first four games after returning before going 2-for-4 on Sunday. His homer was off veteran reliever Carlos Estevez and it set up Mason Miller for his 14th save.

"There's not a lot of times when one pitch or one play makes a whole game," Kurtz said. "But to come up there and take the lead with a guy like (Miller), who is going to close the door, it felt really good."

Houston named Ryan Gusto the starter in place of McCullers, who had been scheduled to make his eighth start of the season for Houston. McCullers, 31, lost to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up four runs and four hits over five innings.

Gusto, 26, is 4-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) this season and has been hit hard of late. He posted a 6.45 ERA in his last 22 1/3 innings with 32 hits and 16 walks in those seven games (five starts).

The Athletics were expected to start right-hander Mitch Spence (2-1, 3.67), giving him a third straight start following 22 consecutive relief appearances.

He has given up one run and six hits over 10 innings in the two starts. On Tuesday, he blanked the Los Angeles Angels on three hits over five innings in a no-decision.

Spence, 27, struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against Houston on May 27. Overall, he has a 3.86 ERA in three appearances (one start) versus the Astros.

