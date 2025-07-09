AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen gets the sweep in Chicago and NASCAR heads to Sonoma

All Times Eastern HT Image

Challenge Round 3 - Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. .

Last year: Kyle Larson took his second win at Sonoma and third of the season while taking the lead after a three-car battle with eight laps to go.

Last race: Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen earned his second victory of the weekend and marked a first series sweep from the pole since Kyle Busch's performance in 2016.

Next race: July 20, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 79 laps, 156.95 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. .

Last year: Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen secured the win, leading a race-high 32 laps while taking the lead late after contact with Austin Hill.

Last race: Van Gisbergen held off teammate Connor Zilisch after a late-race restart, giving him his first Xfinity victory with JR Motorsports.

Next race: July 19, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race after capitalizing on teammate Piastri's 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.

Next race: July 26, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

SYNK 275

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 275 laps, 245.85 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, race 1, 5 p.m. ; Sunday, race 2, 1 p.m. .

Last year: Will Power earned his 43rd career win after overtaking leader Alex Palou during the final pit stops.

Last race: Relying on a fuel-saving strategy, Scott Dixon capitalized on a mistake made by Palou with five laps to go giving him his first win of the season.

Next race: July 20, Toronto.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

Next race: July 20, Kent, Washington.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

Deer Creek Clash

Battle at the Border - Night 1

Memorial Badger 40 - Night 1

Battle at the Border - Night 2

Memorial Badger 40 - Night 2

Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Dac Vitamins and Minerals

Next events: July 18 - 19, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

auto racing: /apf-AutoRacing

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.