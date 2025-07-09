Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen gets the sweep in Chicago and NASCAR heads to Sonoma

AP |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 12:41 AM IST

AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen gets the sweep in Chicago and NASCAR heads to Sonoma

All Times Eastern

HT Image
HT Image

Challenge Round 3 - Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. .

Last year: Kyle Larson took his second win at Sonoma and third of the season while taking the lead after a three-car battle with eight laps to go.

Last race: Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen earned his second victory of the weekend and marked a first series sweep from the pole since Kyle Busch's performance in 2016.

Next race: July 20, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 79 laps, 156.95 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. .

Last year: Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen secured the win, leading a race-high 32 laps while taking the lead late after contact with Austin Hill.

Last race: Van Gisbergen held off teammate Connor Zilisch after a late-race restart, giving him his first Xfinity victory with JR Motorsports.

Next race: July 19, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race after capitalizing on teammate Piastri's 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.

Next race: July 26, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

SYNK 275

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 275 laps, 245.85 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, race 1, 5 p.m. ; Sunday, race 2, 1 p.m. .

Last year: Will Power earned his 43rd career win after overtaking leader Alex Palou during the final pit stops.

Last race: Relying on a fuel-saving strategy, Scott Dixon capitalized on a mistake made by Palou with five laps to go giving him his first win of the season.

Next race: July 20, Toronto.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

Next race: July 20, Kent, Washington.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

Deer Creek Clash

Battle at the Border - Night 1

Memorial Badger 40 - Night 1

Battle at the Border - Night 2

Memorial Badger 40 - Night 2

Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Dac Vitamins and Minerals

Next events: July 18 - 19, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

auto racing: /apf-AutoRacing

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Genesis / AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen gets the sweep in Chicago and NASCAR heads to Sonoma
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On