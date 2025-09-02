Avdija scores 22 points as Israel beats Belgium to reach Euro Basket knockout stage

Deni Avdija led the way again with 22 points as Israel advanced to the knockout stage at EuroBasket with a nail-biting 92-89 win against Belgium on Tuesday. HT Image

The Portland Trail Blazers guard starred on Sunday with 23 points when Israel stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist France 82-69. This time, Maccabi Tel Aviv center Roman Sorkin backed him up with 18 points.

Israel led by 21 points at one stage in the Polish city of Katowice, but Belgium dominated the fourth quarter 35-21.

Israel was holding on and, with with eight seconds left, it was 90-87, but Yam Madar's free throw ensured a tense victory which put Israel provisionally top of Group D. Loic Schwartz scored four three-pointers among his 14 points for Belgium.

Later Tuesday in Group D, France faced co-host Poland and Slovenia took on rock-bottom Iceland, while defending champion Spain played Italy in Group C in the Cypriot city of Limassol.

Also in Group C, Greece lost 80-77 against Bosnia and Herzegovina for its first defeat. The Greeks had already qualified for the last 16 and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested in Limassol because of some knee discomfort.

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson had 18 points for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which improved to 2-2 in the group phase.

Co-host Cyprus faced Georgia later Tuesday.

The top four from each group contest the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 final.

