New Delhi, July 3, 2025: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (“Axis Max Life”/ “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has introduced the Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund, a passively managed equity pension fund designed to help policyholders build a robust retirement corpus through a diversified, factor-based investing approach. Axis Max Life Launches Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund for long-term retirement wealth creation

The fund mirrors the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index and combines four key investment factors-momentum, quality, value, and low volatility, to offer a powerful blend of growth and downside protection. It provides long-term investors with a well-diversified equity portfolio selected from the Nifty 500 universe, helping mitigate concentration and sectoral risks. With an emphasis on transparency and consistency, the fund will be available to policyholders with Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan.

Key Highlights of the Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund:

Benchmark : Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index

: Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index Stock Universe : Top 50 stocks from the Nifty 500 based on composite factor scores

: Top 50 stocks from the Nifty 500 based on composite factor scores Risk Profile : Very High

: Very High Asset Allocation : 80–100% Equity; 0–20% Cash/Money Market Instruments

: 80–100% Equity; 0–20% Cash/Money Market Instruments NFO Period : July 1–16, 2025 at ₹ 10 per unit

: July 1–16, 2025 at 10 per unit Available with: Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan

Factor-Based Equity for Smarter Retirement Investing

Traditional equity investing often relies on single-factor strategies or discretionary stock selection, both of which can expose investors to undue volatility or fund manager bias. The Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund addresses this by offering a rule-based, multi-factor strategy that selects 50 stocks with the highest combined scores on momentum, quality, value, and low volatility. This approach is designed to capture upside potential in bull markets while offering better risk-adjusted returns and downside protection during drawdowns—critical for investors planning for retirement.

Defined Investment Objective and Robust Asset Allocation

The fund’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a basket of equities that mirror the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index, which comprises top-performing companies from the Nifty 500 based on composite factor scoring. The asset allocation is structured to invest 80–100% in equities and 0-20% in cash and money market instruments, with no debt exposure. The passive strategy enables close replication of index performance while limiting costs and minimizing active decision risks. With a Very-High risk profile, the fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

