Bajaj EMI Card App: Your key to buying a bicycle on EMI with flexible payment plans

A quality bicycle serves as more than just transport—it represents a commitment to fitness and environmental consciousness. Premium bicycles often carry significant price tags, putting them out of immediate reach for many buyers. The Bajaj EMI Card App steps in to bridge this gap, transforming your dream of owning a top-tier bicycle into reality. All you need to know before buying a bicycle on EMI

This innovative solution allows you to buy a bicycle on EMI through convenient monthly instalments that fit your budget perfectly.

Why choosing EMI for your bicycle makes financial sense

Purchasing a bicycle on EMI through the Bajaj EMI Card App helps preserve your savings while securing immediate ownership. It proves particularly valuable when investing in higher-end models with advanced features and superior build quality.

The traditional approach of saving money each month delays your cycling journey. Meanwhile, credit cards often burden buyers with high interest rates. The Bajaj Insta EMI Card offers a middle path with its structured payment plans.

Many cyclists find that splitting their bicycle's cost into manageable monthly payments aligns better with their income flow. This approach lets you start riding immediately while maintaining financial stability.

How the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card simplifies bicycle purchases

The card's flexibility stands out with repayment tenures spanning from 1 to 60 months. This feature lets you align EMI payments with your monthly cash flow and budget constraints.

Low-cost EMIs keep your financial planning on track, while the pre-qualified card loan offer amount of up to Rs. 3 lakh ensures you need not compromise on bicycle quality. Moreover, the zero foreclosure charges provide the freedom to clear your dues early without penalties.

Using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card for your bicycle purchase

Online purchase process

Browse your favourite e-commerce platforms, like Amazon, Flipkart, and Bajaj Mall. Select your preferred bicycle model. Most online shopping sites provide filters allowing you to narrow your search and find the best bicycle on EMI for you. Proceed to checkout and choose the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card as your payment option. Pick your ideal EMI tenure. Complete your purchase with instant processing using a one-time password sent to your registered mobile number.

Store purchase steps

Locate a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store. Browse the options available and choose your bicycle. You can ask the knowledgeable store representatives for guidance in making your choice. Present your Insta EMI Card details at the billing counter during checkout. Select your preferred EMI tenure. Receive immediate purchase approval after you authenticate your purchase with an OTP.

Key features and benefits for bicycle purchases

Zero down payment opportunities: During festive seasons, select stores offer zero down payment options. This benefit lets you take home your chosen bicycle without any initial payment burden. Such deals might also be available at other times during the year on select products at your nearest partner store.

During festive seasons, select stores offer zero down payment options. This benefit lets you take home your chosen bicycle without any initial payment burden. Such deals might also be available at other times during the year on select products at your nearest partner store. Widespread availability: The Insta EMI Card can be used in over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 Indian cities, and on all major e-commerce sites. The Bajaj EMI Card App is also available for download via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The Insta EMI Card can be used in over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 Indian cities, and on all major e-commerce sites. The Bajaj EMI Card App is also available for download via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Easy EMI plans: Special low-cost EMI arrangements ensure you pay minimal interest on your purchase so it remains affordable.

Special low-cost EMI arrangements ensure you pay minimal interest on your purchase so it remains affordable. Credit score advantages: Regular EMI payments reflect positively on your credit report. This helps build a strong credit history for future financial needs.

Smart usage guidelines

EMI tenure selection: Choose a tenure that keeps your monthly payments below 30% of your income. This ensures comfortable repayment without straining your finances.

Choose a tenure that keeps your monthly payments below 30% of your income. This ensures comfortable repayment without straining your finances. Payment discipline: Set up automatic payments to maintain perfect payment records. This practice prevents late fees and strengthens your creditworthiness.

Set up automatic payments to maintain perfect payment records. This practice prevents late fees and strengthens your creditworthiness. Limit management: Monitor your available credit limit regularly. Keeping track helps maintain a healthy credit utilisation ratio.

Monitor your available credit limit regularly. Keeping track helps maintain a healthy credit utilisation ratio. Offer tracking: Follow partner stores' festive season announcements. These periods often bring exclusive deals and zero down payment options.

Follow partner stores' festive season announcements. These periods often bring exclusive deals and zero down payment options. Document organisation: Keep all purchase-related documents organised. This helps track your payment progress and maintain warranty records.

Getting your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Eligibility requirements

Indian national

Aged between 21 years and 65 years.

Good credit score per Bajaj Finserv risk policies.

Regular income sources.



Documents required

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Address proof

Bank account information and IFSC code (for e-mandate registration)

Application methods

Online application:

Download the Bajaj Finserv App or visit the official website and submit your mobile number.

Complete the OTP verification and fill in the application form to reveal your card loan offer amount.

After the KYC verification, with DigiLocker or Aadhaar, pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 530.

Upon approval, set up the e-mandate to activate your card immediately.

Store application:

Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and ask a store representative for assistance.

Submit the required documents for verification.

Pay the joining fee upon approval.

Receive activation confirmation.

Start your cycling journey today

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card makes premium bicycle ownership accessible through structured EMI plans, transforming an expensive purchase into manageable monthly payments.

Ready to ride your dream bicycle? Apply for your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card now and enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and affordability.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.