Beating the heat: The smart way to power through summer outages with Okaya

For the Indian subcontinent, climate change becomes a lived reality each summer. As the temperatures surge, so does the demand for power. In 2024, Delhi narrowly avoided power cuts in a record-breaking July, while cities like Lucknow faced prolonged outages due to surging electricity demand amid relentless heatwaves.

Power cuts in peak summer are not just inconvenient—they can lead to significant hidden costs. Voltage fluctuations and power surges, both before and after an outage, can damage sensitive electronics like refrigerators, air conditioners, and computers. Even if devices are not outright fried, frequent fluctuations shorten the lifespan of electronics, straining delicate circuits and motors.

Preparation is key to mitigating these impacts. A robust power backup system—featuring a UPS inverter, and dependable batteries—is your first line of defence. These devices not only protect your appliances but also ensure uninterrupted power for essentials like lighting, cooling, and work devices.

Building Your Defence Against Power Cuts

When preparing for power cuts, it’s important to choose the right home inverter andinverter batterycombination. Here are the key factors to keep in mind:

Capacity and Performance: Choose aUPS inverterwith the right capacity to support your household’s needs. For example, larger families or those with heavy-duty appliances like air conditioners should opt for higher-capacity inverters, while smaller homes can use compact models.

Safety and Durability: Ensure your system provides stable power output to protect your electronics from surges. Advanced technology, like True Sine Wave inverters, prevents sensitive appliances from damage.

Efficiency and Longevity: A reliableinverter batterywith extended backup time and durability is crucial. Look for features like fast charging, spill-proof maintenance, and tested backup hours.

One example of a brand offering such reliable solutions is Okaya Power, a homegrown manufacturer of advanced inverters and next-gen batteries.

Ideal power combo for your home.

What Sets Okaya Apart

For starters, Okaya’s advancedUPS inverters are designed to provide both performance and peace of mind, with capacities ranging from 700 VA to 6100 VA, making them suitable for a variety of homes. It features True Sine Wave technology, ensuring stable power that protects appliances like laptops and refrigerators, allowing them to operate safely. It is worth noting that the compact design houses a powerful nanotechnology-powered, optimised PCB design which leverages advanced microprocessors that give it the edge on performance and efficiency over its competitors.

Additionally, Okaya's Intelli Charge technology speeds up inverter battery charging by 15%, ensuring your system is ready when outages strike. Other highlights include auto-reset functionality, which handles overloads without manual intervention, and compact designs that blend functionality with minimal space requirements.

Moreover, Okaya's tubular battery range is built to complement theirUPS inverters, offering 15-20% additional backup, and the ability to charge 15% faster - making the most of the power supply available between power cuts. Designed for durability, they feature a protective hump design that shields terminals and vent plugs from damage, while rounded corners prevent damage from accidental drops and other impacts. The Advanced Electrolyte Management System (AEMS) reduces water top-ups by 15%, while the spill-proof design keeps messes at bay.

This rugged construction quality means that thisUPS battery range is meant to endure years of usage. Whether powering a small home or handling heavy urban loads, these batteries are rigorously tested by NABL-accredited labs to perform under various conditions.

Okaya even transparently declares backup times tested under Urban Metro Heavy Duty (UMHD) load cycles, allowing you to find the right fit for an inverter and battery for your home. However, should you want a ready, all-in-one solution, Okaya offers inverter and battery combos tailored for different needs. These combinations ensure optimal compatibility and reliability, backed by Okaya’s extensive service network and 24x7 customer support. Moreover, withhome inverter pricesstructured for various requirements, Okaya's range of home inverters and batteries makes it easy to find a suitable fit.

Smart Energy Practices for a Sustainable Future

While investing in anuninterrupted backup poweris essential for dealing with outages, responsible energy use is equally important, especially during peak demand seasons. Small, practical changes to your home and energy consumption can help lower your electricity bills, reduce grid strain, and minimise your environmental footprint.

Start by switching to energy-efficient devices such as LED lights and energy-star appliances. Next, identify peak hours in your locality and minimize usage during these times. For instance, avoid running heavy-duty appliances like washing machines between 12-4 PM if those are peak hours. Lastly, ensure regular maintenance of your inverter and battery to maximise efficiency and lifespan.

By combining smart energy practices with a reliablepower backupsystem, you’re not just preparing for a more productive summer - you’re also contributing to a greener planet.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.