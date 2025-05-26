Berger Paint’s ‘Garmi Gone, Thandak On’ campaign – The Kool way to beat the heatgene

What comes to mind when you think of Indian summers? Many may say discomfort, higher electricity bills, and finding ways to keep cool indoors. In many regions, soaring temperatures go over 45°C, turning homes into heat traps. Roofs and exterior walls absorb heat by day and radiate it indoors for extended periods. Water tanks placed on terraces can heat the stored water 8–10°C above outside temperature. Beat the Heat with Berger Paint’s ‘Garmi Gone, Thandak On’ campaign!

Berger Paints India Ltd., one of the leading paint companies in India, has introduced a potential solution: the ‘Kool’ range of coatings, equipped with ‘Heat Reflective Nano Techonology’,designed to reflect heat, with the aim to reduce indoor temperatures by up to10°C, and helping make homes more energy-efficient. These coatings come under the brand’s summer campaign,‘Garmi Gone, Thandak On’, and are designed to address heat-entry points like walls, roofs, and water tanks.

Here’s how each product works as part of this cooling solution:

Weathercoat Anti Dustt Kool

Weathercoat Anti Dustt Kool with Long-lasting Whiteness and Sheen.

Exterior walls tend to soak up the sun’s heat and also attract dust. This problem could make the buildings look worn and feel warmer. Weathercoat Anti Dustt Kool aims to address this issue by offering long lasting whiteness, increase performance, and efficacy of paint.

The core benefits:

Heat Reflection: Helps keep the wall surfaces cool, potentially assisting in reduction of indoor temperatures

Helps keep the wall surfaces cool, potentially assisting in reduction of indoor temperatures Dust Resistance: Keeps exteriors cleaner for longer by minimising dust accumulation

Keeps exteriors cleaner for longer by minimising dust accumulation ‘Energy Savings’: May contribute to less reliance on air conditioning, therefore helping in lowering utility bills

May contribute to less reliance on air conditioning, therefore helping in lowering utility bills Long-lasting Whiteness and Sheen: Helps in retaining whiteness of walls for longer and thus, extending performance.

A potential solution to keep cool while maintaining the neat exterior of your home.

HomeShield Roof Kool & Seal

Stay Crack-free with HomeShield Roof Kool & Seal

Rooftops are constantly exposed to the harsh summer heat and, during monsoon, they could be prone to water damage. This product is designed to offer a double protection - cooling in summer and waterproofing during the rainy season.

Core Benefits:

Reduces Roof Heat: Intended to reflect sunlight which might help the top floors feel cooler.

Intended to reflect sunlight which might help the top floors feel cooler. surface waterproofing: Aims to prevent rainwater seepage and structural damage.

Aims to prevent rainwater seepage and structural damage. Protects Against Cracks: Intended to cover minor cracks to potentially extend surface life.

Intended to cover minor cracks to potentially extend surface life. Cost and Energy savings: May help in keeping indoor spaces cooler, possibly reducing AC usage.

By addressing both the elements of heat and water, HomeShield Roof Kool & Seal is created to help provide long-term benefits and comfort. It includes a built-in waterproofing technology and a durable finish for year-round use, making it suitable for challenging seasons.

HomeShield Tank Kool

Keep your water and surroundings cool with HomeShield Tank Kool.

Water stored in overhead tanks heats up quickly, making bathing and other chores unpleasant. Tank Kool is designed to reflect sunlight and keep stored water cooler throughout the day.

Core Benefits:

Keeps Water Cool: Lowers stored water temperature by up to 10°C

Lowers stored water temperature by up to 10°C Protects the Tank: Reduces heat damage to the surface of water tanks

Reduces heat damage to the surface of water tanks Insulates Pipes Too: Can be applied on exposed pipes for extended cooling

By keeping water at a comfortable temperature, this product makes everyday use more pleasant and efficient—even during peak summer.

Why the Kool Range

These three products together could provide a long-lasting solution to indoor heat management. Reflecting heat at the surface level directly impacts the amount of heat entering indoors. This could help in lowering the workload on cooling appliances like fans and air conditioners, thereby saving on electricity bills. The Kool range is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to deal with India’s summer.

With features like dust resistance, waterproofing, and improved surface durability, the products are designed to help protect and maintain your home through the year.

In Conclusion

Berger Paints’ Kool range offers solutions to everyday heat problems. With up to 10°C cooler surfaces, these coatings offer a practical, long-term solution to managing hot summer days, increased energy bills, and high water temperatures.

As the summer peaks, it may be time to consider a cost-efficient cooling solution that aims to provide better protection and effective performance.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.