Beyond Walls and Colours: Project Udaan Inclusive Worlds for Neurodiverse Children

At Arpan Charitable Trust’s vibrant school courtyard, a mural of a soaring butterfly catches the light, its wings outstretched in brilliant colour. This is more than public art — it’s part of Project Udaan by Asian Paints St+art Care, a pioneering initiative that reimagines how children with neurodivergent needs interact with the world. Marking a milestone in the decade-long partnership between Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation, Project Udaan turns learning spaces into inclusive, multi-sensory environments that celebrate neurodiversity with empathy, creativity, and community involvement. A sensory-friendly mural from Project Udaan brings colour, comfort, and creativity into everyday learning spaces—transforming schools into inclusive environments for all children.

We sat down with Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, to explore the deeper philosophy behind the project, how design can heal, and why Udaan is more than an initiative—it’s a story of shared transformation.

Q:Project Udaan goes beyond design—it touches lives. What moved you personally or as a leader to support such an emotionally resonant initiative?

‘’Project Udaan champions the idea that every child deserves a space where they feel understood, inspired, and free to express themselves in their own way,” Syngle begins.

Reflecting on Asian Paints St+art Care’s prior work in inclusive design, he adds, “Our journey with St+art Care, a joint endeavour by Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation, began at a paediatric hospital in Noida. We used art and colour to transform a space often seen as stressful and intimidating for children into one that feels warm, welcoming, and full of joy. Our second initiative was at a school for the visually impaired in Rajasthan, we used experiential textures to bring art to life for the students. These projects showed us that design, when done with empathy, can become a bridge that leads to expression and comfort.”

Q:Colours, textures, and materials can become tools of healing and expression. How did you approach these elements with greater sensitivity for children with different sensory needs?

“The world of colours and textures is incredibly powerful, especially when working with children with neurodiversity,” he says. “We explored how responsive visual and tactile cues could guide interaction. Every element was chosen to create a rhythm the children could connect with.”

He emphasizes that the project focused not just on beauty, but on sensory regulation. “Our aim was harmony— spaces that energize without overwhelming. The interplay of soft pastels, rhythmic textures, and tactile surfaces was carefully curated to address both ends of the sensory spectrum. That’s the kind of thoughtful layering that makes Udaan unique.”

Q:St+art Care is grounded in accessibility and belonging. What’s your long-term vision for this initiative, especially in expanding inclusive design into underserved communities?

“We’ve been working with St+art India Foundation for almost a decade, built on a shared dream to make ‘Art & Spaces Accessible for All’,” Syngle reflects. “Together, we’ve transformed more than 500 walls across over 20 cities. With Asian Paints St+art Care, we are deepening that mission—bringing light and joy into unconventional spaces not typically touched by art.”

Through this vertical, we’re turning everyday spaces from schools, shelters and clinics, into interactive, intuitive, inclusive environments. These become touchpoints of comfort and belonging. Our goal is to make art not just accessible, but functional – a medium that provides a sense of expression and grounding.”

Q:Asian Paints' message 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' speaks of personal stories. How does Udaan expand that message into the learning space?

“Our brand philosophy has always been that every home tells a story—Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai. Udaan is an extension of that. It carries that idea forward into the learning space, by telling the story of children who express themselves in unique ways—through touch, rhythm, colour, and pattern,” said Syngle.

“Every space reflects the people who inhabit it,” he continues. “With Udaan, it’s about celebrating the diversity of how children learn and grow within the school. These environments become safe havens—spaces that mirror their individuality and inner worlds. Through this initiative, we’re saying: ‘This space sees you.’”

Art as Empathy, Design as Dialogue

Project Udaan is more than an artistic intervention—it’s a redefinition of inclusion, grounded in materiality, emotion, and co-creation. With the collaborative efforts of Asian Paints, St+art India Foundation, and partners like Arpan Charitable Trust and Access For ALL, this initiative challenges traditional notions of design to create spaces where every child is not just accommodated but celebrated.

In a world shaped by uniformity, Project Udaan invites us to build with difference in mind—one joyful detail at a time.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.