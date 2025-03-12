Bharat Nivesh Young Minds, Submit Your Essay for Bharat Nivesh Young Minds by 15th March

The Bharat Nivesh Young Minds Essay Writing Competition, a nationwide competition aimed at enhancing financial literacy among school students, has received an overwhelming response. The entries for the same will be accepted until 15th March 2025. The competition is being organized by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in collaboration with two leading Hindi dailies – Hindustan and Dainik Bhaskar with the objective of encouraging the younger generation to start learning about finances early in their school days under its Mutual Funds Sahi Hai initiative. Unleash your creativity with a pen and paper at the Bharat Nivesh Young Minds competition by Mutual Funds

Students from classes 8 to 12 can participate in this All-India Essay Writing Competition to improve their knowledge of money and finance. Many exciting prizes have been announced for winners in this nationwide contest.

Bharat Nivesh Young Minds will help young students take their first step toward making smart financial choices. By learning about finance, they can contribute to building a financially aware and developed India for a better future.

Besides on-site events in selected cities, students can also participate in the essay writing competition via an online medium by submitting their entries on bharat-nivesh.com. A panel of experienced industry experts and senior officials will review the entries and select the winners of this national competition.

“Bharat Nivesh Young Minds” - Key Information about the Essay Competition

"Mutual Funds Sahi Hai," an investor awareness and education initiative of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), is organizing this national essay writing competition, “Bharat Nivesh Young Minds,” in association with two of the leading Hindi dailies of the country - Hindustan & Dainik Bhasker. Entries are invited from students studying in classes 8 to 12.

Essay Topic: "Importance of Financial Literacy for a Viksit Bharat"

Language of the Essay: English

Extended Last Date for Submission: March 15, 2025

Word Limit: Must not be less than 300 words

For more information and registration, Visit bharat-nivesh.com

To know more about mutual funds, visit mutualfundssahihai.com

Who Can Participate?

School students studying in classes 8 to 12 are only eligible to participate in the competition.

When is the Competition Being Held?

Essays can be submitted online on bharat-nivesh.com until March 15, 2025. Essays submitted after the deadline will not be eligible for the competition.

How Will the Winners Be Announced?

After evaluating all the entries received from across the country, the names of the winners will be declared through advertisements in major newspapers.

How to Register for the Essay Competition?

Visit bharat-nivesh.com and click on the registration link. Enter your mobile number for OTP verification (only one mobile number is valid for one essay submission). Fill in the required details. Upload a photo ID (such as Aadhaar or school ID). Tick the undertaking. Type your essay and submit it.

“Financial Literacy” means learning the skills to manage individual or family wealth, understanding the sources of income, making decisions about expenses and savings, learning about investments and loans, and gaining knowledge about ways to create wealth. While the “Vision of a Developed India” means the foundation for the knowledge about financial literacy needs to be inculcated in the minds of the youths at younger age to enable citizens of all age groups to experience the progress of the nation. However, Participants are free to express their ideas beyond these suggestions

