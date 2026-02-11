Bhima Jewellery Brings 100 Years of Trust and Craftsmanship to Noida

With the progression of the Indian jewellery market due to the demands of consumers eager to see modernization in the way they are sold, there existed certain traditional brands like Bhima Jewellery. The entry of Bhima Jewellery into the market of Noida was a major event in this regard, for the actress Parineeti Chopra was present at the occasion of the entry into the market, as the company entered the market while holding on to its traditional values. Bhima Jewellery with actress Parineeti Chopra. (Bhima Jewellery) The founders of Bhima Jewellers, established in Kerala in 1925, adopted honesty, integrity, and fair trade as guiding principles. Over time, they have been able to establish themselves as one of the biggest retailers of jewelry, with over 100+ stores across India, as well as having established themselves in the UAE market as well. However, trust remains on top of their minds as they have expanded operation over time. Customers at the new point of presence at Bhima Jewellers in Sector 18, Noida, one of the fastest-growing cities in India can get a contemporary retail experience that matches that of any other credible legacy brand. The point of presence at Noida offers customers a wide range of BIS-certified, 22 carat gold jewellery and also provides customers with a large variety of diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, and silver jewellery.

Bhima Jewellery had followed certain methods, which later became a part of the industry's conventional implementation procedures. First and foremost, the brand created credibility among consumers by introducing different initiatives, such as the inclusion of "barcode pricing on all products" and “rate cards,” which in due course turned out to be important factors for consumers to develop "confidence and assurance in the purchase decisions they made." The opening of the Noida store comes at an important juncture of the company's journey to mark its 100th year of success. The definition of business growth for Bhima is establishing business relationships over the long term within each and every market where the company operates. Instead, the brand focused on making local connections with personalised service within each of the new showrooms the brand established. The launch of the store would enable the brand to reach out to new, younger audiences while, at the same time, retaining the loyalty of its long-standing client base. This association is in conformity with the brand’s overall “brand identity,” which is steeped in tradition, yet modern in its approach. Therefore, in sync with the growing demand for transparency and changing aesthetics in jewellery, a backlog of established firm jewelers is present. Bhima Jewellery is observing this change and responding to growing consumer demand in the expanding North Indian market. The values of trust, purity, and honest business practices that had remained synonymous with Bhima Jewellery over the past century continued to be the basis on which relationships were built in new markets.