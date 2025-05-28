BIG FM Expands Digital Footprint With The Launch of BIG Live – A New Platform for Smart Living

National, 28th May 2025: With a legacy spanning across two decades, BIG FM, has been a presence in driving conversations and entertaining over 340 million listeners. Extending that legacy to digital, the brand has announced the launch of BIG Live (www.biglive.com), a one-stop digital platform offering curated, credible and culturally-relevant content. With this platform, BIG FM opens a new revenue stream while building a digital property that complements its core audio business.

Positioned as a destination for diversified, category-specific content, BIG Live brings together storytelling, user experience and targeted advertising. Aligned with the brand’s purpose of Enriching Everyday Life, BIG Live delivers content across a range of verticals such as real estate, automobile, health & wellness, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, finance, technology and jewellery. With its tag line of ‘Fuel Your Life’, it aims to empower users with insightful content that informs, enriches and adds value to their daily lives.

Speaking on the launch, Abe Thomas, CEO, BIG FM, said, “BIG Live is an extension of BIG FM’s content leadership and deep audience understanding. With this platform, we are moving beyond audio to offer diversified, digital content that informs and engages. Today's audience wants more than just information - they seek fuel for their ambitions. BIG Live is designed to deliver that. For advertisers, it opens a channel to reach focused audiences through contextual campaigns.

Adding to this, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “We are introducing BIG Live, a vibrant digital platform designed for users who aspire to stay smart and informed. With this platform, we are presenting a content ecosystem where radio and digital come together to create a media brand that inspires and influences. It connects users with content, serving as a hub where knowledge is blended with lively tone, encouraging action.”

BIG Live aims to be provocative, aspirational, intelligent and action-oriented. With this platform, BIG FM opens a new revenue stream while building a digital property that complements its core audio business. Its recent brand refresh, built on the four pillars of content, music, soundscape, and technology, reflects this evolution. The transformation also included a new brand song by Sushant Divgikar (aka Rani Ko-HE-Nur), infusing the platform with vibrant energy and aligning with the philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho. This move strengthens BIG FM’s digital presence and opens new opportunities for cross-platform engagement. With a targeted and hyper-local approach, the radio network aims to help people connect better and build communities, making it easier for users and service providers to engage and communicate. It aims to strengthen the brand’s digital presence and unlocks new opportunities for cross-promotion and audience engagement, enhancing overall brand equity and setting the stage for integrated content experiences.

Visit BIG Live now at www.biglive.com.

