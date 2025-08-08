Bills' Josh Allen on James Cook: 'We desperately want him out there'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he wants the best for James Cook while the star running back seeks a new contract. HT Image

So while Cook sits idly by in the midst of an effective "hold-in" at training camp, Allen told reporters that the running back is missed on the field while the team prepares for the upcoming season.

"James is who he is," Allen said. "He's one of the best running backs in the league. It would be crazy not to say we want him out there. We desperately want him out there with us and hopefully something can get done."

Entering the final year of his contract, Cook set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season with 16 in 2024. He has 2,638 rushing yards since the Bills drafted him in 2022.

Cook, 25, is entering the last year of a rookie contract that is worth a total of $5.8 million.

"At the end of the day, there is this huge business piece to this game," Allen said. "It's the hardest part. A lot of people don't understand it. ... This is generational stuff. It's wealth for you and your family. It's not a small chunk of change.

"He's making sure that he's healthy and still going through the mental reps. He's still doing that. He's a pro and he knows what he's doing."

--Field Level Media