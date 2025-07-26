Birdie run has Adrian Meronk tied at top of LIV UK

Adrian Meronk of Poland used a run of five birdies in six holes to forge a three-way atop the leaderboard after the opening round at Hemel Hempstead, England. HT Image

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Branden Grace of South Africa also share first place after all three leaders shot a 6-under par 65 at Centurion Club.

Bubba Watson was in a three-way tie for fourth place at 5 under along with Lee Westwood of England and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico. A group of four at 4 under and tied for seventh included England's Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, along with American Caleb Surratt and Australia's Marc Leishman.

Meronk was a mere 1 under through seven holes after a bogey 5 at the sixth. He had consecutive birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 before a par 5 on No. 10 after the turn. He then rattled off three more birdies, including the last at the 639-yard, par-5 13th hole.

After winning the season-opening event at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in February, Meronk has his game back on track.

"It's nice to be in this position again, obviously getting off to a good start this season," Meronk said. "... Finally I'm enjoying myself on the course and playing good golf again, which is quite exciting. It's great to be back in this position, and I'm really looking forward to this weekend and to three more tournaments this year."

Niemann had four birdies on the front nine and finished off a bogey-free round with a par on the final five holes of the day. With three events remaining in the season after this week, all in the United States, Niemann sits atop the player standings.

"I think I'm on a really privileged situation to be on the top of the rankings and being chased by Jon (Rahm) and Bryson (DeChambeau)," said Niemann, who has won four times this season. "It just makes me a better athlete. I like that pressure. I like playing like that. I've just got to try my best."

Grace was at 7 under on the day before a bogey at the par-4 15th hole. He finished his round with three consecutive pars.

Watson was set to join the leaders at 6 under until a bogey at the 244-yard, par-3 17th hole. He entered the week 31st in the overall standings and is in the "Open Zone" as relegation approaches, but well above the "Drop Zone" line.

"There's a lot more stress, 100 percent," Watson said. "... There's a lot of having to step up and hit great golf shots because they know what's on the line to be in an elite league like this. They want a contract. They want to be able to play here next year, so there's a lot of stress out there for sure."

Westwood is in 45th place in the overall standings and much improved after a strong showing in the LIV event at Virginia in June.

"Golf is the type of game where you feel like you've finally got it and it doesn't give you the score that you think you should do, right? It never quite lets you," Westwood said. "But then that final round (at Virginia), I shot 9-under I think, and that was kind of the trigger to give me some confidence that the good stuff I was working on on the range and on the putting green and on the short game area was paying off score-wise."

--Field Level Media