Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Blue Jays cut veteran reliever Erik Swanson, put struggling starter Bowden Francis on IL

AP |
Jun 18, 2025 02:06 AM IST

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut veteran reliever Erik Swanson on Tuesday and put struggling starter Bowden Francis on the 15-day injured list because of a right shoulder impingement.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo and selected left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Bisons.

Swanson was designated for assignment after allowing seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings over two weekend appearances against Philadelphia.

Swanson was 1-0 with a 15.19 ERA in six appearances since coming off the 60-day injured list on June 1. The right-hander missed the start of the season because of a nerve issue in his arm.

Francis has lost his past six decisions and is winless since April 18 against Seattle. He’s 2-8 with a 6.05 ERA in 14 starts. His IL stint is retroactive to June 15.

Francis twice took no-hitters into the ninth inning in 2024, losing both bids on leadoff home runs in the final frame.

Swanson went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 45 games with Toronto in 2024, a challenging season that began with a young son being struck by a car during spring training. Swanson started the season on the injured list because of a sore forearm and was later demoted to Triple-A, rejoining the Blue Jays in July.

Swanson went 4-2 with four saves and a 2.97 ERA in 2023, his first with Toronto after being acquired from Seattle in a trade that sent popular slugger Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners.

Swanson will be eligible for free agency following the 2025 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
