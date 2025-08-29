Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boston College to open against FCS Fordham

AP |
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 12:13 am IST

Boston College to open against FCS Fordham

Fordham vs. Boston College, Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT.

HT Image
HT Image

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 37 1/2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Fordham (2024)

Overall offense: 295 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 167.8 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (110th)

Overall defense: 378.8 yards allowed per game (75th in FCS)

Passing: 199.8 yards allowed per game (43rd)

Rushing: 179.1 yards allowed per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.9 points allowed per game (81st)

Boston College (2024)

Overall offense: 365.4 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 166.1 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (67th)

Overall defense: 360.7 yards allowed per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 245.8 yards allowed per game (109th)

Rushing: 114.9 yards allowed per game (22nd)

Scoring: 23.7 points allowed per game (53rd)

Fordham (2024)

Passing: Jack Capaldi, 1,573 yards, 8 TDs, 10 INT, 49.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Julius Loughridge 1,044 yards on 194 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Cole Thornton, 35 catches for 445 yards, 3 TDs

Boston College (2024)

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,366 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kye Robichaux, 744 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 67 receptions, 689 yards, 3 TDs

Fordham lost to Merrimack 19-3 to finish 2-10.

Boston College lost to Nebraska 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl and finished 7-6.

Fordham hosts Monmouth on Sept. 6.

Boston College visits Michigan State on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

News / Genesis / Boston College to open against FCS Fordham
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On